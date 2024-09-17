Galaxy S25 Plus looks snazzy, but is Samsung choosing a universal design like the iPhone?
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 family. | Image credit — PhoneArena
We’ve seen leaked renders for Galaxy S25 Ultra as well as Galaxy S25, now it’s time for the forgotten middle child. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will, unsurprisingly, look very similar to the base model S25. But with the S25 Ultra reverting to rounded edges as well, is Samsung looking to follow a universal design?
Next year Samsung is also ditching the sharp look its flagships have had for the past few years. Reports and leaked renders show an S25 Ultra with rounded edges instead of the boxy, rectangular design of today. Which leads me to think Samsung might be going the way of the iPhone, and I’m not particularly happy with that.
Compared to the S24 Plus the newer Galaxy phone is even slimmer at 7.3 mm, just like the other members of its family who have also lost weight. However, though it will likely use a newer and faster processor, the battery reportedly remains unchanged. Which means the same battery life as its predecessor.
Leaked renders for S25 Plus show a very familiar looking phone. | Video credit — Android Headlines
The major difference between iPhone models today is their size and the arrangement of the rear cameras. On the other hand, you can spot a Galaxy Ultra phone from a mile away. Samsung’s non-Ultra flagships and its budget phones are rounded with more muted designs. If the new Ultra really is reverting to rounded edges, Samsung loses that unique trait.
This might be something that eventually all phone manufacturers end up doing, however. Think back to the early days of console gaming. You got all sorts of wacky controllers that hurt to hold for long play sessions. Eventually every controller ended up looking about the same because of ergonomics.
The new Ultra will probably be more comfortable to hold but I will miss that aggressive look. Then again, I also have my fingers crossed for AI-powered AR smart glasses to become the future of computing. Until then, I’m going to keep cherishing the Android phones we have today that look like those monoliths from 2001: A Space Odyssey.
