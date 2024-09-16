Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple hogs TSMC's 2 nm supply as Samsung starts work on 1.4 nm chipsets

Samsung Apple Processors
Desert Titanium iPhone 17 Pro in front of 'Pro' branding
I’m still having trouble believing that 3 nm chipsets are real, and manufacturers are not done yet. According to reports, Apple has reserved 2nm chip supply from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) while Samsung Foundry prepares to start manufacturing even smaller chips.

It’s looking like all major phone manufacturers are planning their shift to 2 nm chipsets. Apple allegedly plans to power its iPhone 17 with these SOCs, though that might be limited to just the Pro models. Google might also use TSMC’s 2 nm chipsets in the Pixel 11 series in 2026 if Apple leaves any behind. Meanwhile Samsung plans to start using its own 2 nm chips next year.

But while Apple and Google look to adopt the next logical upgrade from today’s chips, Samsung is already planning for the future. According to reports from inside the industry, Samsung Foundry wants to be producing 1.4 nm chips by 2027. Which means your Galaxy S27 might be powered by the smallest chipsets ever produced.

Two steps ahead. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Apple hogs TSMC’s 2 nm supply as Samsung starts work on 1.4 nm chipsets
Two steps ahead. | Image credit — PhoneArena

But what’s all the fuss about smaller being better? Simple: efficiency. The smaller a chip is the more energy efficient it is in a reduced form factor. A smaller chip will use less energy, generate less heat, the die will cost less to make and it can be more dense, which means more power in the same amount of space.

However, though Samsung plans to make 1.4 nm chips, we can’t yet be certain how good they’ll be. The company’s Exynos processors have often been regarded as worse than their Snapdragon equivalents. Samsung even switched its Ultra phones over to Snapdragon in every region with S23, a privilege previously exclusive to a few certain markets.

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung Foundry is struggling with yield. This is why Qualcomm shifted to TSMC and, according to reports, the situation hasn't gotten much better.

But be it 2 nm or 1.4 nm, I think we’ll begin hitting the point of diminishing returns in the near future. Even 3 nm chips are a marvel of engineering and they power some of today’s best phones.

I just hope it’s worth it whenever Samsung inevitably makes the jump back to Exynos.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

