Newest close-ups of Galaxy S25 and S25+ cameras show design prone to accumulating dust
*Header image is referential and showcases the Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The upcoming Samsung phones that Android users are hyped for are apparently going to have some thick cameras on the back. Additionally, these cameras will reportedly feature gaps between their housing and the phone’s chassis, potentially creating a dust trap that will drive neat freaks up the wall.
The comments were filled with people complaining about the gaps due to their nature of accumulating dust. Comparisons were made between various Xiaomi phones which have shipped with a similar design in the past. From the renders it does look a bit hard to reach for cleaning purposes.
The renders were shown by Ice Universe — famous for their accurate Samsung leaks and reports — on Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to them the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which they’ve also leaked, will not feature this double layer design.
My toothpick is going to have some trouble. | Image credit — Ice Universe
I, personally, like it. It’s a cool design I’ve always appreciated because it makes the cameras look like large buttons. I also just like big rear cameras on phones because they make it look more professional somehow.
Yeah, dust will probably be a slight problem but I doubt it’d be a deal-breaker for many. The S25 and S25+ are flagship phones and so a lot of users will be getting them for the amazing performance and build quality in addition to the excellent cameras.
If anything, I was more let down by the S25 Ultra renders that show it reverting to rounded edges. I’ve absolutely loved Samsung’s sharp design language for its flagships these past few years and my brain has come to correlate rounded edges with the A-series phones instead.
The S25 will probably be a minor upgrade from the S24 anyway, much like the iPhone 16. Perhaps the most interesting “big name” phone launching next year is the revamped iPhone SE, which will reportedly finally ditch its outdated look.
More renders are sure to follow and we’ll get some more information soon. Honestly, I’m beginning to think these companies leak these renders on purpose just to drum up interest.
