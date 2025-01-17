Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Galaxy S25’s Over the Horizon tune gets its 2025 refresh with a classy twist

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in a person's hand.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Samsung has now updated its iconic Over the Horizon ringtone for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series with a more upbeat and energetic jazzy version.

As if all the leaks aren't generating enough hype for the yet-unannounced Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is also teasing their event. We've seen a creative teaser about the Sketch to Image feature becoming more capable and also, of course, the exciting official announcement of the event which hinted at the Now Brief AI smarts and the rounded corners of the new devices.

Now, Samsung has shared the updated version of its Over the Horizon ringtone that we can expect to hear on the new Galaxy S25 trio. Every year, Samsung gives Over the Horizon some love and refreshes it in time for the launch of its S-series flagships.

Video Thumbnail


This year, the new Over the Horizon got some inspiration from the relaxing yet hopeful tunes of jazz music. The 2025 version of Over the Horizon features "dynamic rhythms and soulful harmonies" of big band jazz, as Samsung says. The company compares the vibrant tempo of big band jazz to the journey of One UI into the rhythm of everyday life (possibly hinting at AI incorporated with daily tasks). The tune is quite optimistic and hopeful as well.  

Samsung has also shared a video with the behind-the-scenes moments of making the Over the Horizon 2025 song:

Video Thumbnail


Understandably, the ringtone you may expect on the Galaxy S25 series will not be the full 3-something minutes long song and would probably be cut at about 38 seconds. I actually like the new sound and I think it matches perfectly what we expect from the S25 phones: some same-old-but-gold specs alongside improved Galaxy AI smarts for seamless everyday life, complemented by refined aesthetics.

The trio, or maybe quartet, if Samsung surprises us with the release of the Galaxy S25 Slim, is expected to be unveiled on January 22, which is next Wednesday, during a Unpacked event in San Jose (which will also be broadcast on YouTube).
