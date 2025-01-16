Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades
It's that time of year again when Samsung steals the show, and it is making the most of the attention. With the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event just around the corner, excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. As the big day nears, Samsung is ramping up the hype by dropping teasers of what's in store.
What started as a simple (well, compared to what's to come) drawing tool is evolving into something much more versatile. Sketch to Image won't be just about sketching with the S Pen on your Galaxy S Ultra or your finger – this new version supports a range of inputs, including text and voice commands. Whether you're doodling an idea or telling your Galaxy to create something with your words, this feature brings your vision to life in a whole new way.
Samsung has made it clear that this Galaxy AI feature is just a sneak peek of what's ahead. With One UI 7, Samsung's first fully integrated AI platform, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series and future devices will evolve into true AI companions capable of understanding natural language – whether it's text, speech, or images. The company promises this will redefine multimodal mobile AI, unlocking a whole new level of creativity.
We can expect to hear more about Samsung's vision for AI and creative tools at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.
Sketch to Image, the AI feature that debuted last year, is getting a major upgrade with the Galaxy S25 series – and likely with the rollout of One UI 7 on older flagship models, too.
If it can be envisioned, Galaxy AI can create it.
– Samsung, January 2025
You could start by doodling a cat, then just type "spacesuit" to turn it into an astronaut. Or sketch a house and add locations to place it anywhere you want. You get the idea!
Sketch to Image will get more capabilities soon. | Image credit – Samsung
By teasing these Galaxy AI upgrades, I think Samsung isn't just shining a light on its new S models – it's also throwing down the gauntlet to competitors, especially Apple. While Apple Intelligence had a promising debut, its rollout has been slow, and many of the hyped features are still MIA for the already limited user base. So, Samsung's message is clear: it is not keeping up; it is aiming to lead the pack.
