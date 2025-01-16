Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps Galaxy S Series
A partial render of the front and back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is displayed.
It's that time of year again when Samsung steals the show, and it is making the most of the attention. With the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event just around the corner, excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. As the big day nears, Samsung is ramping up the hype by dropping teasers of what's in store.

Sketch to Image, the AI feature that debuted last year, is getting a major upgrade with the Galaxy S25 series – and likely with the rollout of One UI 7 on older flagship models, too.

What started as a simple (well, compared to what's to come) drawing tool is evolving into something much more versatile. Sketch to Image won't be just about sketching with the S Pen on your Galaxy S Ultra or your finger – this new version supports a range of inputs, including text and voice commands. Whether you're doodling an idea or telling your Galaxy to create something with your words, this feature brings your vision to life in a whole new way.

If it can be envisioned, Galaxy AI can create it.
– Samsung, January 2025

You could start by doodling a cat, then just type "spacesuit" to turn it into an astronaut. Or sketch a house and add locations to place it anywhere you want. You get the idea!


Samsung has made it clear that this Galaxy AI feature is just a sneak peek of what's ahead. With One UI 7, Samsung's first fully integrated AI platform, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series and future devices will evolve into true AI companions capable of understanding natural language – whether it's text, speech, or images. The company promises this will redefine multimodal mobile AI, unlocking a whole new level of creativity.

By teasing these Galaxy AI upgrades, I think Samsung isn't just shining a light on its new S models – it's also throwing down the gauntlet to competitors, especially Apple. While Apple Intelligence had a promising debut, its rollout has been slow, and many of the hyped features are still MIA for the already limited user base. So, Samsung's message is clear: it is not keeping up; it is aiming to lead the pack.

We can expect to hear more about Samsung's vision for AI and creative tools at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements
OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements
At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts
At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless