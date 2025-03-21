Galaxy S25 Edge shows Ultra power in leaked test - but will it handle the heat?
A Korean Galaxy S25 Edge unit has shown up on Geekbench with some surprisingly good results.
Plenty has been talked about the Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung teased the phone itself during the Unpacked, and since then, leaks about it have kept making the headlines. Earlier, it was believed by some that The S25 Edge may use the binned Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but a new surfaced benchmark throws some doubt on that rumor.
The Galaxy S25 Edge had previously a leaked benchmark result, and it indicated either an early prototype or a 7-core processor. Now, a Korean Galaxy S25 Edge unit, carrying model number SM-S937N, has been spotted on Geekbench.
The listing reveals the 8-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and not just that, but the specific overclocked variant for Galaxy, the same chip found within the depths of the beastly Galaxy S25 Ultra's body.
Both single-core and multi-core performance scores that the Galaxy S25 Edge managed were similar to those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, albeit slightly less mind-bending. Yep, it seems power won't be the compromise S25 Edge buyers will need to face if they want to go for a super slim phone.
It's curious how the Galaxy S25 Edge will handle the power (and heat generation) from this mighty processor, though, as the base Galaxy S25can throttle despite having a bigger vapor chamber system than its predecessor.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is supposed to be getting unveiled soon, probably next month. It will be a super slim phone, expected to be just 5.84 inches thick, with a 6.7-inch display. We've also heard that it may rock the same 200MP main camera that the Ultra comes with.
It won't come with a third camera though, and it may have to sacrifice some of the battery juice to keep its slim frame. Recent reports indicate it may come with a disappointing 3,900mAh battery cell.
Meanwhile, rumors have been contradictory about the million-dollar question: how much may this slim-chic beauty cost? Earlier it was believed the price of the Edge may be around that of the Galaxy S25 Plus, but then later, another leak indicated it may actually be higher.
We also expect a fancy ceramic body (or a titanium one, again rumors aren't corroborating each other). And one thing that's on everybody's mind as well: we don't even know if the Galaxy S25 Edge will make it to the U.S., or not.
In the meantime, if it does, it will have to face the rumored iPhone 17 Air, a reportedly 5.5-inch thin iPhone that may replace the Plus in the upcoming iPhone 17 series.
