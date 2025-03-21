Galaxy S25 Edge shows Ultra power in leaked test - but will it handle the heat?

Galaxy S25 Edge

S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge



The listing reveals the 8-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and not just that, but the specific overclocked variant for Galaxy, the same chip found within the depths of the beastly Galaxy S25 Ultra 's body.





Both single-core and multi-core performance scores that the Galaxy S25 Edge managed were similar to those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , albeit slightly less mind-bending. Yep, it seems power won't be the compromise S25 Edge buyers will need to face if they want to go for a super slim phone.



Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3331 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 1967 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6669 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 8106 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 4775 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4960 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4567 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2569 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2710 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3009 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2044 View all

Galaxy S25 Edge