Galaxy S25 Edge battery certification confirms our worst fears
Up Next:
The Galaxy S25 Edge exists and it’s looking crazy slim. And it’s because of the phone’s very slim form factor that Samsung will not be able to include a bigger battery inside. If you’ve been wondering whether or not the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a smaller battery inside, even smaller than the vanilla Galaxy S25, then the answer is “yes.”
Rumors about Samsung not being able to include a battery larger than 4,000 mAh inside the Galaxy S25 Edge have been running around since January, but the recent filings all but confirm these reports.
If the Galaxy S25 Edge will indeed ship with a 3,900 mAh battery, it means it will have a smaller battery than all the Galaxy S25 models, including the Galaxy S25 that comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. An equally sized battery would still be bad news for Samsung fans considering the Galaxy S25 Edge’s much higher price.
It’s true that the South Korean company had to make some compromises to be able to keep the very slim design of the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it’s a trade off that many customers won’t be willing to accept.
Obviously, the very thin version of the Galaxy S25 won’t come cheap and according to the latest reports, the 256 GB model will be available for no less than $1,000, while the 512 GB is said to be priced at $1,100.
A couple battery filings have been recently spotted at UL Demko and BIS certification databases, and the news aren’t pretty for Samsung fans. It appears that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be equipped with a 3,900 mAh battery. The fillings state a rated capacity of 3,786 mAh, which means the final product could be marketed with a battery of 3,900 mAh.
Galaxy S25 Egde battery filing | Screenshot credit: TheTechOutlook
Rumors about Samsung not being able to include a battery larger than 4,000 mAh inside the Galaxy S25 Edge have been running around since January, but the recent filings all but confirm these reports.
If the Galaxy S25 Edge will indeed ship with a 3,900 mAh battery, it means it will have a smaller battery than all the Galaxy S25 models, including the Galaxy S25 that comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. An equally sized battery would still be bad news for Samsung fans considering the Galaxy S25 Edge’s much higher price.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is one of Samsung's slimmest phones | Image credit: PhoneArena
It’s true that the South Korean company had to make some compromises to be able to keep the very slim design of the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it’s a trade off that many customers won’t be willing to accept.
It remains to be seen if looks will win over functionality, although we will have to wait a while longer. Samsung’s sleek flagship missed the Galaxy S25 series launch window, and the company is now expected to introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime in May.
Obviously, the very thin version of the Galaxy S25 won’t come cheap and according to the latest reports, the 256 GB model will be available for no less than $1,000, while the 512 GB is said to be priced at $1,100.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: