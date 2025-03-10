Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing finalized, reportedly releasing in May
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — a fashionably late member of the company’s newest flagship series — is reportedly just around the corner (translated source). It will apparently be coming out in May and Samsung will be showing it off properly in April.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced as the following after converting from Korean Won to U.S. Dollars:
It also seems like the Galaxy S25 Edge will not be receiving a 1 TB model. The aforementioned pricing makes this phone the second most expensive S25 phone after the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Whether it’s actually worth the purchase — and whether Samsung users will drive demand for it — remains to be seen.
The company is playing it safe for now and will allegedly only be manufacturing 40,000 units for the initial supply.
The recent push for a slim variant of flagship phones gave rise to the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air. A phone that sacrifices some specifications for a slimmer chassis and an increased price is certainly a bold choice but also definitely something worth trying.
The Galaxy S25 Edge — which is said to measure in at 5.84 mm in thickness — will also reportedly be giving up the telephoto lens. Reports have said that the S25 Edge will feature an “Ultra camera”. What this seems to mean is that the phone will have a 200 MP lens like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
However missing out on the telephoto lens begs the question whether this really should clarify as the full Ultra camera experience. An improved telephoto lens was one of the selling points for the Galaxy S25 Ultra this year. But then again I doubt most users who would be interested in the Galaxy S25 Edge will care too much about a telephoto lens.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest and greatest flagship from the company. | Video credit — Samsung
Both the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air are taking a gamble and targeting the demographic that cares most about how their phone looks. And while a super slim phone does sound pretty cool it’s just too early to tell whether the downsides will make it worth the investment.
