Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing finalized, reportedly releasing in May

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest and greatest flagship from the company. | Video credit — Samsung

The recent push for a slim variant of flagship phones gave rise to theand the iPhone 17 Air . A phone that sacrifices some specifications for a slimmer chassis and an increased price is certainly a bold choice but also definitely something worth trying.The— which is said to measure in at 5.84 mm in thickness — will also reportedly be giving up the telephoto lens. Reports have said that thewill feature an “Ultra camera”. What this seems to mean is that the phone will have a 200 MP lens like theHowever missing out on the telephoto lens begs the question whether this really should clarify as the full Ultra camera experience. An improved telephoto lens was one of the selling points for thethis year. But then again I doubt most users who would be interested in thewill care too much about a telephoto lens.Both theand theare taking a gamble and targeting the demographic that cares most about how their phone looks. And while a super slim phone does sound pretty cool it’s just too early to tell whether the downsides will make it worth the investment.