With full Galaxy AI support, the Galaxy S25 Edge proves slim doesn't mean simple

Galaxy AI takes the lead again, this time on a phone that barely takes up space.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
With full Galaxy AI support, the Galaxy S25 Edge proves slim doesn’t mean simple
Samsung just dropped a new member of the Galaxy S25 family and it is one of the slimmest flagship phones we’ve seen in a while. Say hello to the Galaxy S25 Edge – coming in at just 5.8mm thin but still packing the same powerful AI chops as its bigger siblings.

Despite its sleek size, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t cut corners on performance or features. Like the rest of the S25 lineup, it is fully loaded with Galaxy AI – designed to make your phone feel more natural, more helpful and more in tune with your daily life.

Samsung says the Edge brings its “most natural and context-aware” AI experience yet. That includes personalized, multimodal AI that keeps your data safe thanks to on-device processing and Knox Vault.
 
For those unfamiliar, Samsung Knox Vault adds an extra layer of protection with a secure processor and memory chip that stores sensitive stuff – like passwords, biometrics and PINs – in isolated zones away from the main system.

So what can Galaxy AI actually do? A lot. Just like on the standard S25 models, the S25 Edge features AI agents that work across multiple apps to help you get things done quicker and easier.

For example, the Now Brief and Now Bar features are more useful now, thanks to third-party app support. You will get smarter suggestions, helpful reminders during commutes or dining out and more.

For those who haven’t seen these features in action: Now Bar lets you display stuff like music controls, notifications and routine settings right on your lock screen. Meanwhile, Now Brief delivers a live, personalized content feed that updates throughout the day.

Samsung’s partnership with Google continues to play a big role here, too. Galaxy S25 Edge supports Gemini’s newest features – including Gemini Live, which lets you show the assistant what is on your screen or in your camera’s view and interact with it in real time.

Of course, AI is all over the camera system, too. The S25 Edge comes loaded with high-end camera tools, smart AI features and more. You are looking at all the goodies from the Galaxy S25 series, such as:

  • AI-powered camera: Takes sharper, smarter shots by recognizing scenes and objects.
  • Audio Eraser: Deletes background noise from your video clips.
  • ProScaler Imaging: Built from Samsung and Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, it boosts image scaling by 40%.
  • Smarter voice assistant: Understands natural speech and handles more complex tasks.
  • Seamless Actions: Ask Gemini to take multiple steps across apps like Maps, YouTube, Spotify – and even Samsung’s own Notes, Clock, Calendar and Reminders.
  • Circle to Search 2.0: Now smart enough to recognize phone numbers, emails and links on-screen and suggest instant actions.

With all these features on board, the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers the same AI muscle as the rest of the S25 series – but in a way slimmer body. If AI features are what you are after, you will feel right at home. If not, there is still plenty more to like here and we will break it all down in our full review once we’ve had some proper hands-on time with the phone.

And whether the new features introduced with the Galaxy S25 Edge will make their way to the rest of the series is still not clear, but I’m betting they will. After all, it is hard to imagine the Ultra missing out on features that the other Galaxy phones have.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
