Galaxy S25 Edge: Colors, box contents and durability
The Galaxy S25 Edge is now here, in three premium colors, durable with a new glass, and... without a charger in the box.
After months of anticipation, leaks, and hype, the super-slim and simply-put gorgeous Galaxy S25 Edge has finally been officially announced. The phone features a beautiful, thin body and an elegant design that catches the attention.
Here are the official Galaxy S25 Edge colors:
Gone are the days when we received a charging brick or headphones in boxes. The same approach is taken with the other S25 models, as well as new iPhones from Apple.
But let's be honest: the only things on everyone’s minds right now are: how durable is this thin beauty, what color options does Samsung offer it in, and well, does it come with a charger or not?
Color options
Here are the official Galaxy S25 Edge colors:
- Titanium Icyblue
- Titanium Silver
- Titanium Jetblack
Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Icyblue
A fresh color option from the Galaxy S25 Edge colors is Titanium Icyblue. Similar to the Icy Blue of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, this color is fresh, trendy, and undersaturated, without being too boring. The super-thin frame is painted in a similar color for a cohesive look.
Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Silver
A conservative option for the Galaxy S25 Edge is the Titanium Silver color. It looks elegant without looking boring, and is ideal for people who don't like the color of their phone to stand out too much. In certain lighting conditions, it may almost look like white. It is reminiscent of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium White Silver.
Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Jetblack
The seamless Titanium Jetblack option accentuates the already slim profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge. We all know that someone who must always have their phone in black… and that is, well, actually most people. Of course, Samsung won’t miss their chance. And coupled with the thinness of the device, this color looks very alluring. It also reminds me of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium Jetblack, which is an exclusive Samsung.com color. The frame of the phone is painted in a matching black color for a seamless look, and the black is rich and deep.
What's in the box?
What’s in the box of the Galaxy S25 Edge?
- A Galaxy S25 Edge phone
- A USB-C charging and data transfer cable
- A SIM ejection tool
- Paper inserts
The contents of the box are the same, just like the other models from the Galaxy S25 lineup.
What’s NOT in the box of the Galaxy S25 Edge?
- A charging brick
- Headphones
- A protective case
Gone are the days when we received a charging brick or headphones in boxes. The same approach is taken with the other S25 models, as well as new iPhones from Apple.
IP rating, glass protection and build quality
IP rating
The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with an IP68 rating, which means it's built to handle water and dust. The "IP" stands for "Ingress Protection," and the numbers show how strong the phone is against things like dirt and water. The "6" means it's completely protected from dust. The "8" means it can handle being under water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters.
So, if you accidentally drop your phone in the sink or use it briefly in the rain, it should be just fine. But keep in mind – it's not meant for swimming or deep diving. The IP68 rating helps give peace of mind for everyday spills and splashes, but it's still a good idea to avoid soaking it on purpose.
It’s worth mentioning that the tests are performed with clean water, so the rating won’t protect the phone if it falls into the pool or sea. If that happens, always wash it with fresh water before leaving it to dry.
This IP rating is also the same as the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, as well as the iPhone 16.
Glass protection
The Galaxy S25 Edge features a new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 glass protection. It blends a glass base with tiny crystalline particles through an ion-exchange process. The panel takes hits better than its predecessors while maintaining the thin profile required by a slim-chic phone like the Edge. Also, thanks to this new technology, we have enhanced crack resistance with the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
Does this mean that the Galaxy S25 Edge is invincible? Probably not. While minor things like dust might not leave lasting scratches, pocket change and keys are still a danger to your phone’s screen or back panel. You know the drill: if you care, get a case and a screen protector.
On the back of the phone, we have Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same one we have on the S25 and S25 Plus.
Phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra feature Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display glass, while the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Armor is less reflective than the Victus 2, but the two are very durable.
The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, features Gorilla Glass Victus, the previous generation. The iPhone 16 comes with Ceramic Shield glass, which is good for fending off scratches. According to Apple, it is two times tougher than other smartphone glass.
Build quality
As usual, we have a high level of craftsmanship from Samsung, just like its other flagship phones. The Galaxy S25 Edge, despite being super thin, comes with refined frame bridges to ensure its durability. When we test it for our review, we'll make sure to tell you how the phone feels, but knowing Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge probably will feel sturdy, premium, and durable.
Now, does this mean that a phone this thin will be able to withstand bend tests? We’ll have to wait and see, but unless Samsung has done something magic to this phone, I’d doubt it. We’re excited to find out, but please don’t try testing the S25 Edge’s bendability at home, unless you want a permanent folding, well, folded, phone (no, you don’t want that).
The frame is built of titanium, just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it is also light despite being very durable. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus' frames are made from Armor Aluminum, which is less durable than titanium. The iPhone 16 also features an aluminum frame.
Galaxy S25 Edge seems ready to storm the market
I personally find the Galaxy S25 Edge gorgeous, especially when you take into account the exceptional thinness the phone sports: just 5.8mm. The colors are not surprising but polished and look premium. I actually like the Jetblack variant the most, even though I considered myself sick and tired of black tech not too long ago. But the slim form factor and the overall elegance of the black option make it seriously alluring to me.
This phone being slim may benefit people with tight pockets, as it would make it easier for you to fit it in. The same applies to small purses, me included, where a thicker phone takes more space and leaves everything inside feeling crowded. The lightweight of this phone is also a factor here.
The key thing with this phone is the slim design, and I see myself feeling tempted not to throw a case on it just to experience its exceptional thinness. But most likely, despite all the best of protections and new glass technology, I may not trust myself without a case for such an expensive phone anyway.
