Galaxy S25 Edge: Colors, box contents and durability

Its unique design is the stand-out feature of this device, and the major selling point. It's thin, it's chic, and it looks impressive.





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $750 off $469 99 $1219 99 $750 off (61%) Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit. Pre-order at Samsung





Color options

Galaxy S25 Edge

Titanium Icyblue

Titanium Silver

Titanium Jetblack

Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Icyblue

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Silver

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Jetblack

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Ultra

What's in the box?

What’s in the box of the Galaxy S25 Edge?

A Galaxy S25 Edge phone

phone A USB-C charging and data transfer cable

A SIM ejection tool

Paper inserts

The contents of the box are the same, just like the other models from the Galaxy S25 lineup.





What’s NOT in the box of the Galaxy S25 Edge?

A charging brick

Headphones

A protective case

Recommended Stories

IP rating, glass protection and build quality





IP rating

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25

Glass protection

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

iPhone 16

Build quality

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge

S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

iPhone 16

Galaxy S25 Edge seems ready to storm the market





Galaxy S25 Edge