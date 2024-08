Galaxy S25 design and features might consider Samsung’s XR device

Some of the design and features of the Galaxy S25 take into account the Galaxy XR. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 6, 2024





Earlier rumors suggest that Samsung plans to release its AR/ VR headset in early 2025, which is around the same time as the Galaxy S25 series expected launch. So, it is not too surprising that the flagship Galaxy series might include some integration with the upcoming AR glasses or headset.While the tipster hasn’t shared specifics, the design tweaks could involve making the device more ergonomic. Recently, the same source hinted at a design twist for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's middle frame. Instead of a fully straight or curved frame, it might feature a rounded back and a straighter front near the display.This asymmetrical design could make the phone easier to hold, which would be especially handy if you use the S25 as a remote control for the XR device.One thing we know about the Samsung XR device is that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform , which supports the latest FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System and ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7. So, this could mean that the entire Galaxy S25 series – rather than just the premium Ultra model, as with the S24 series – might feature enhanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and advanced Bluetooth standards. This should make data transfer and communication with the XR device more seamless and responsive.