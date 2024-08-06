Galaxy S25 design and features might consider Samsung’s XR device

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

It has been a while since we last heard anything about the Samsung XR (Extended Reality) device, but recent news suggests that the project with Google is still moving forward. Now, the device name resurfaced once more.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 series to take the Galaxy XR into account


Renowned tipster and industry insider Ice Universe recently took to X to reveal that the upcoming Galaxy S25 might include features and design updates inspired by the Galaxy XR. However, what those changes will be remains a mystery for now.


Earlier rumors suggest that Samsung plans to release its AR/VR headset in early 2025, which is around the same time as the Galaxy S25 series expected launch. So, it is not too surprising that the flagship Galaxy series might include some integration with the upcoming AR glasses or headset.

While the tipster hasn’t shared specifics, the design tweaks could involve making the device more ergonomic. Recently, the same source hinted at a design twist for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's middle frame. Instead of a fully straight or curved frame, it might feature a rounded back and a straighter front near the display.

This asymmetrical design could make the phone easier to hold, which would be especially handy if you use the S25 as a remote control for the XR device.

One thing we know about the Samsung XR device is that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, which supports the latest FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System and ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7. So, this could mean that the entire Galaxy S25 series – rather than just the premium Ultra model, as with the S24 series – might feature enhanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and advanced Bluetooth standards. This should make data transfer and communication with the XR device more seamless and responsive.

Reports also say that Google has teamed up with Samsung to bring a version of Android to the device. This suggests there will be smooth integration between Galaxy phones and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy XR. However, this is all speculation for now, and we will have to wait and see what Samsung has in store.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

