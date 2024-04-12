Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
*Header image is referential, showcasing the Xreal Beam. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Next month Google will be holding its annual I/O conference, and we’ve been promised “AR announcements” in a recent tweet. This means we might finally get to hear more about Google’s Android XR.

Android XR is the operating system Google has been working on for Samsung’s upcoming XR headset. Samsung revealed last year that it was working on an XR headset of its own and partnering with Google for the software.

Much like how Samsung’s phones and laptops compete directly with Apple’s offerings, it’s expected this headset will take on the Vision Pro. And an operating system based on Android means developers should have an easier time making apps for the headset because of their familiarity with the software.

Google AR & VR tweeted about the upcoming conference, which will take place on May 14.




Big names entering the playing field might improve VR



The XR industry has been a hobbyist niche for a very long time. According to Steam surveys only around 2% of the player base actively uses VR headsets. That means out of 132 million users there are only 2.6 million people who use VR. Among these, the most popular headset remains the Meta Quest 2.

Apple’s foray into XR seemed to breathe new life into the industry. Suddenly, every publication was talking about VR and AR being the next big thing. And as with the notch and the AirPods, I hope companies everywhere rush to compete with the Vision Pro.

After Samsung releases its headset we’ll have two tech giants competing for a top spot. While they might not outsell the Quest lineup, their products should encourage other brands to jump in. And headsets like the Vision Pro will hopefully lead to more non-gaming applications for XR. This could include stationary VR experiences and virtual office work.

Meanwhile, Google seems to be making moves to solidify Android XR’s position as the OS of choice for XR headset manufacturers. Last month, Google tried to get Meta to make the switch to Android XR.

This request was denied, possibly because Meta doesn’t trust Google to not abandon this new venture. There’s also the fact that the Quest system software is already based on Android, and Meta might not have seen much point in switching over.

Andrew Bosworth, CTO of Meta, said on Threads that Google was unfairly blaming them for “threatening to fragment the ecosystem”. Bosworth also mentioned how Google had done nothing for VR in years. He went on to say that Meta would love to partner with Google’s Play Store, but “can do better” than agreeing to Google’s terms.

While there is the possibility that “AR announcements” might just mean small news, I have my fingers crossed for info about Android XR.

