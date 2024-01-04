Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Qualcomm reveals the chipset powering Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality XR headset

@cosminvasile
Samsung has been working on its own mixed reality headset, that much we already know, but the South Korean company didn’t reveal too many details about the device.

Today, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform and confirmed that this will power Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality XR headset. The sequel to Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, the new “+” version promises higher GPU frequencies by 15 percent and CPU frequency by 20 percent.

Additionally, the new platform supports 12 or more concurrent cameras, as well as 4.3K per eye resolution to offer users immersive mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Qualcomm also confirmed its new platform will support the latest FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System, as well as ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.2 wireless connectivity for 60% higher throughput and 50% lower latency.

Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more. With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics.

Judging by what Samsung plans to include inside the mixed reality XR headset, this will be an expensive device meant to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro rather than Meta’s new Quest 3 headset.

Also, based on previous reports, only 30,000 units will be produced initially. More will be manufactured if the device finds at least a moderate level of success among fans of the technology.
