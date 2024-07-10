Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve

Extended Reality









— Patrick Chomet, CNET , July 2024





It seems the race for a modern pair of AR smart glasses almost necessitates the use of AI. Meta has been working on a pair of AI-powered AR smart glasses for quite some time now. And Google’s demo of Project Astra at Google I/O this year featured a pair of AR glasses powered by Gemini, Google’s flagship AI model.









Even without a display, the Ray-Ban smart glasses have seen unprecedented success . | Video credit — Meta





We still don’t have a concrete date for when we might even get a glimpse of this device. But personally, I’m ecstatic that the XR industry is finally making moves to make the technology mainstream.



And whichever of these companies releases a finished product first will have a major advantage, in my opinion.