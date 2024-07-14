Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to have more design changes than just rounded edges
It looks like Samsung's design team has taken the task of redesigning the company's upcoming S-series phones very seriously. Earlier, a rumor indicated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would ditch the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And now, the tipster behind that rumor claims changes will also be made to the phone's sides.
This, according to Ice, will lead to a better in-hand feel. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might be one of the best smartphones on the market, but it's not exactly a delight to hold. Some people say that its pointed edges pierce their palms. Others are not fans of the huge middle frame, which makes the phone look wider than it is.
In addition to changing the shape of the siderail, Samsung is apparently also going to slim it down. The middle frame of the phone will be about the same width as the Galaxy S24. That's not to say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be as thin as the Galaxy S24, which has a width of 7.6mm.
Also, since the Galaxy S24 Ultra's middle frame is kind of huge, it almost feels like an extension of the phone's bezels. This explains why it's hard to believe that the S24 Ultra's bezels are 42 percent slimmer than the S23 Ultra's, even though it's true.
On the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the bezels will probably appear thinner, improving the phone's aesthetics.
Ice also asserts that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design has been finalised, even though it's a good six months away at this point. The phone will probably keep its predecessor's flat screen.
While you may not give much thought to things like the middle frame of your phone, the truth is that these small details often outweigh shinier specs when it comes to the daily drivability of a device, so kudos to Samsung for attempting to perfect the small details.
Samsung leaker Ice Universe says the Galaxy S25 Ultra's middle frame will have an asymmetrical design. What does that mean? Well, apparently, instead of being completely straight or noticeably curved, the part of the frame near the back of the phone will be rounded, while the part near the display will be straighter.
Samsung might make the Galaxy S25 Ultra's sides narrower
