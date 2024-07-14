Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to have more design changes than just rounded edges

It looks like Samsung's design team has taken the task of redesigning the company's upcoming S-series phones very seriously. Earlier, a rumor indicated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would ditch the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And now, the tipster behind that rumor claims changes will also be made to the phone's sides.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe says the Galaxy S25 Ultra's middle frame will have an asymmetrical design. What does that mean? Well, apparently, instead of being completely straight or noticeably curved, the part of the frame near the back of the phone will be rounded, while the part near the display will be straighter.



This, according to Ice, will lead to a better in-hand feel. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might be one of the best smartphones on the market, but it's not exactly a delight to hold. Some people say that its pointed edges pierce their palms. Others are not fans of the huge middle frame, which makes the phone look wider than it is.

In addition to changing the shape of the siderail, Samsung is apparently also going to slim it down. The middle frame of the phone will be about the same width as the Galaxy S24. That's not to say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be as thin as the Galaxy S24, which has a width of 7.6mm. 

At 8.4mm, it will still be thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra though, which is 8.6mm thick.

Also, since the Galaxy S24 Ultra's middle frame is kind of huge, it almost feels like an extension of the phone's bezels. This explains why it's hard to believe that the S24 Ultra's bezels are 42 percent slimmer than the S23 Ultra's, even though it's true.

On the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the bezels will probably appear thinner, improving the phone's aesthetics.

Ice also asserts that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design has been finalised, even though it's a good six months away at this point. The phone will probably keep its predecessor's flat screen.

While you may not give much thought to things like the middle frame of your phone, the truth is that these small details often outweigh shinier specs when it comes to the daily drivability of a device, so kudos to Samsung for attempting to perfect the small details.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

