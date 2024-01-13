Galaxy S24 Ultra mini: Samsung can never challenge iPhone until this problem is fixed

Samsung’s Ultra flagship is one of the most uncomfortable phones to use with one hand, and I’m ready to fight anybody who disagrees.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Either way, one thing is certain - we aren’t getting a smaller Galaxy S24 Ultra . But I hope my pitch won’t go to waste. Galaxy S25 Ultra (mini), please?

In other words, I’d pick theover theany day of the week, and there’s no reason the same wouldn’t be true for the imaginary smaller version ofthat Samsung might never make (but totally should).