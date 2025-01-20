The Galaxy S24 FE and Pixel 8a shine at their current Amazon discounts, but the Motorola Edge (2024) falls short
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're on the lookout for your next mid-range Android phone, Amazon has some fantastic bargains right now. At the time of writing, you can pick between not two but three discounted options: the Galaxy S24 FE, the Pixel 8a, and the Motorola Edge (2024). While the last model enjoys the deepest price cut, this experienced sales expert wouldn't recommend getting one. Keep reading to find out why.
For a limited time, Amazon lets you grab a $100 discount on the upper mid-ranger by Samsung. The sale is open to both storage configurations, allowing you to purchase the 128GB model for about $550 instead of $650 or pick the larger storage variant at about $610. While the model was much more affordable during last year's Black Friday, it's a worthwhile pick even at $100 off.
Those looking for a more compact (and affordable) Android alternative should consider the Pixel 8a instead. Like the S24 FE, this puppy sells for $100 off at Amazon, but only for a short while. Again, you can pick between two storage configurations, 128 or 256GB, without sacrificing your discount. If you choose the latter option, you can buy it for about $460 instead of roughly $560.
For those with a tight budget and a taste for quality, the Edge (2024) could be the perfect choice. Although I wouldn't recommend getting one, the device is undeniably attractive at its current 45% markdown. For context, this brings the Motorola handset down to about $300 from $550. Additionally, according to Amazon, this whopping discount isn't racing against the clock. That means it might remain live longer than the Google and Samsung Galaxy sales.
An experienced bargain hunter like myself can understand that the Galaxy S24 FE seems a bit unattractive compared to these other options. After all, it's the most expensive model of all. However, if I were the one picking a mid-range option, I'd get precisely the Samsung phone.
As if that's not enough, this fella takes lovely photos with vibrant colors. It sports a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. On top of everything else, the device supports Galaxy AI and Samsung Dex. Couple that with the seven years of OS upgrades, and you can see how this Samsung phone offers great value over time.
Like the Samsung option, this Google Pixel phone benefits from AI features and seven years of support. However, its Tensor G4 chip doesn't quite measure up to the Exynos 2400e. On top of that, as a compact option, it comes with a smaller battery and slower charging speeds.
What about the Motorola Edge (2024)? Although it's a great mid-range phone, this one has one major drawback: software support. Like most Motorola phones, this model doesn't excel on that front and only comes with two major OS upgrades and three years of security support. So, even though you can get it at the lowest price, you'll also have to replace it much sooner than the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or the Pixel 8a.
Galaxy S24 FE
For a limited time, Amazon lets you grab a $100 discount on the upper mid-ranger by Samsung. The sale is open to both storage configurations, allowing you to purchase the 128GB model for about $550 instead of $650 or pick the larger storage variant at about $610. While the model was much more affordable during last year's Black Friday, it's a worthwhile pick even at $100 off.
Google Pixel 8a
Those looking for a more compact (and affordable) Android alternative should consider the Pixel 8a instead. Like the S24 FE, this puppy sells for $100 off at Amazon, but only for a short while. Again, you can pick between two storage configurations, 128 or 256GB, without sacrificing your discount. If you choose the latter option, you can buy it for about $460 instead of roughly $560.
Motorola Edge (2024)
For those with a tight budget and a taste for quality, the Edge (2024) could be the perfect choice. Although I wouldn't recommend getting one, the device is undeniably attractive at its current 45% markdown. For context, this brings the Motorola handset down to about $300 from $550. Additionally, according to Amazon, this whopping discount isn't racing against the clock. That means it might remain live longer than the Google and Samsung Galaxy sales.
Which one provides the best value for money?
An experienced bargain hunter like myself can understand that the Galaxy S24 FE seems a bit unattractive compared to these other options. After all, it's the most expensive model of all. However, if I were the one picking a mid-range option, I'd get precisely the Samsung phone.
What makes it stand out is its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. It's a bit heavier than the Pixel 8a, but the device also packs a much more powerful processor: the Exynos 2400e. You can see how it performs on the benchmark tests in our Galaxy S24 FE review.
As if that's not enough, this fella takes lovely photos with vibrant colors. It sports a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. On top of everything else, the device supports Galaxy AI and Samsung Dex. Couple that with the seven years of OS upgrades, and you can see how this Samsung phone offers great value over time.
Users seeking a more compact option will most likely pick the Pixel 8a. This bad boy is no slouch at offering top-notch camera performance. It showcases a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, plus a 13 MP lens for selfies. Check out the camera samples on our Pixel 8a review for more context.
Recommended Stories
What about the Motorola Edge (2024)? Although it's a great mid-range phone, this one has one major drawback: software support. Like most Motorola phones, this model doesn't excel on that front and only comes with two major OS upgrades and three years of security support. So, even though you can get it at the lowest price, you'll also have to replace it much sooner than the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or the Pixel 8a.
At the end of the day, it's undeniable that all three options look way more exciting now that they're discounted at Amazon. Pick the Galaxy S24 FE if you need plenty of screen real estate, advanced features, and a top-notch camera. Want a more compact option? Get the Pixel 8a instead. And if you're looking for a really affordable mid-range phone, get the Motorola Edge (2024).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: