The Galaxy S24 FE and Pixel 8a shine at their current Amazon discounts, but the Motorola Edge (2024) falls short

A person holds the Galaxy S24 FE and the Pixel 8a in one hand, showcasing their rear designs and camera modules.
If you're on the lookout for your next mid-range Android phone, Amazon has some fantastic bargains right now. At the time of writing, you can pick between not two but three discounted options: the Galaxy S24 FE, the Pixel 8a, and the Motorola Edge (2024). While the last model enjoys the deepest price cut, this experienced sales expert wouldn't recommend getting one. Keep reading to find out why.

Galaxy S24 FE


The Galaxy S24 FE is $100 off at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon lets you save $100 on the Galaxy S24 FE. This is the 128GB model, but the one with 256GB storage is on sale as well. While we've seen it at lower prices before, the device is a hot pick right now, too.
$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon lets you grab a $100 discount on the upper mid-ranger by Samsung. The sale is open to both storage configurations, allowing you to purchase the 128GB model for about $550 instead of $650 or pick the larger storage variant at about $610. While the model was much more affordable during last year's Black Friday, it's a worthwhile pick even at $100 off.

Google Pixel 8a


Save $100 on the Pixel 8a at Amazon

Another exciting Amazon bargain saves you $100 on the Pixel 8a. The 256GB model is now enjoying a $100 discount, providing more value for money. Keep in mind that this sale might not last very long.
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Those looking for a more compact (and affordable) Android alternative should consider the Pixel 8a instead. Like the S24 FE, this puppy sells for $100 off at Amazon, but only for a short while. Again, you can pick between two storage configurations, 128 or 256GB, without sacrificing your discount. If you choose the latter option, you can buy it for about $460 instead of roughly $560.

Motorola Edge (2024)


The Motorola Edge (2024) is 45% off

The Motorola Edge (2024) might appeal to those users looking for something really affordable. Right now, Amazon sells the phone for 45% off its original price, landing it at just under $300.
$250 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

For those with a tight budget and a taste for quality, the Edge (2024) could be the perfect choice. Although I wouldn't recommend getting one, the device is undeniably attractive at its current 45% markdown. For context, this brings the Motorola handset down to about $300 from $550. Additionally, according to Amazon, this whopping discount isn't racing against the clock. That means it might remain live longer than the Google and Samsung Galaxy sales.

Which one provides the best value for money?


An experienced bargain hunter like myself can understand that the Galaxy S24 FE seems a bit unattractive compared to these other options. After all, it's the most expensive model of all. However, if I were the one picking a mid-range option, I'd get precisely the Samsung phone.

What makes it stand out is its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. It's a bit heavier than the Pixel 8a, but the device also packs a much more powerful processor: the Exynos 2400e. You can see how it performs on the benchmark tests in our Galaxy S24 FE review.

As if that's not enough, this fella takes lovely photos with vibrant colors. It sports a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. On top of everything else, the device supports Galaxy AI and Samsung Dex. Couple that with the seven years of OS upgrades, and you can see how this Samsung phone offers great value over time.

Users seeking a more compact option will most likely pick the Pixel 8a. This bad boy is no slouch at offering top-notch camera performance. It showcases a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, plus a 13 MP lens for selfies. Check out the camera samples on our Pixel 8a review for more context.

Like the Samsung option, this Google Pixel phone benefits from AI features and seven years of support. However, its Tensor G4 chip doesn't quite measure up to the Exynos 2400e. On top of that, as a compact option, it comes with a smaller battery and slower charging speeds.

What about the Motorola Edge (2024)? Although it's a great mid-range phone, this one has one major drawback: software support. Like most Motorola phones, this model doesn't excel on that front and only comes with two major OS upgrades and three years of security support. So, even though you can get it at the lowest price, you'll also have to replace it much sooner than the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or the Pixel 8a.

At the end of the day, it's undeniable that all three options look way more exciting now that they're discounted at Amazon. Pick the Galaxy S24 FE if you need plenty of screen real estate, advanced features, and a top-notch camera. Want a more compact option? Get the Pixel 8a instead. And if you're looking for a really affordable mid-range phone, get the Motorola Edge (2024).
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

