Save up to $550 on the remarkable Galaxy S23 Ultra if you can turn a blind eye on one thing
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This is an unmissable deal, but we should warn you that it's not to everyone's taste, as there is a trade-off here. As you've read in the title, it's all about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's ex-flagship phone.
Currently, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the 256GB unlocked version of this gorgeous piece of machinery, allowing you to snag one for just $799.99, down from $1,199.99. The 512GB unlocked model is also on sale at an even more incredible $550 price cut, which means you can get a unit for $829.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $1,379.99.
We understand that even with these discounts, the prices are far from budget-friendly, but given how incredible the Galaxy S23 Ultra is, these offers are worth taking advantage of.
But, as we said, there is a catch here, and it's time to drop the other shoe. The discounts are so massive because they apply to renewed models. That being said, these are not your ordinary pre-owned devices, but Geek Squad Certified Refurbished phones. This means they have been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' by Best Buy's Geek Squad team and should be in like new condition.
Currently, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the 256GB unlocked version of this gorgeous piece of machinery, allowing you to snag one for just $799.99, down from $1,199.99. The 512GB unlocked model is also on sale at an even more incredible $550 price cut, which means you can get a unit for $829.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $1,379.99.
We understand that even with these discounts, the prices are far from budget-friendly, but given how incredible the Galaxy S23 Ultra is, these offers are worth taking advantage of.
But, as we said, there is a catch here, and it's time to drop the other shoe. The discounts are so massive because they apply to renewed models. That being said, these are not your ordinary pre-owned devices, but Geek Squad Certified Refurbished phones. This means they have been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' by Best Buy's Geek Squad team and should be in like new condition.
Other sweet deals to check out:
As Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra still delivers incredible performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The phone also takes beautiful photos with its huge 200 MP main camera and 12 MP snapper for selfies. On top of that, it boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3088 x 1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1750 nits of peak brightness.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely worth the investment. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button in this article and take advantage of this deal if buying a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely worth the investment. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button in this article and take advantage of this deal if buying a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you.
15 May, 2024Save up to $550 on the remarkable Galaxy S23 Ultra if you can turn a blind eye on one thing
08 May, 2024The Galaxy S23 FE now offers top-tier performance at an even more bargain price but for a limited time
21 Mar, 2024This incredible Best Buy deal turns the Galaxy S23 Ultra into a budget flagship (with no trade-in)
05 Mar, 2024Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 can now be yours for a measly $400 with no trade-in
04 Mar, 2024One of the best ever Galaxy S23 deals is here to give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: