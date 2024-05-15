Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Save up to $550 on the remarkable Galaxy S23 Ultra if you can turn a blind eye on one thing

This is an unmissable deal, but we should warn you that it's not to everyone's taste, as there is a trade-off here. As you've read in the title, it's all about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's ex-flagship phone.

Currently, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the 256GB unlocked version of this gorgeous piece of machinery, allowing you to snag one for just $799.99, down from $1,199.99. The 512GB unlocked model is also on sale at an even more incredible $550 price cut, which means you can get a unit for $829.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $1,379.99.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage space can now be yours for $400 off its price, as long as you don't mind going for a pre-owned device. Being a Geek Squad Refurbished, this model should be in like new condition. The Galaxy S23 Ultra offer amazing performance, takes beautiful photos and is worth every penny. This is why we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal while you can!
In case you need more storage, feel free to go for the 512GB model, which is discounted by $550.
We understand that even with these discounts, the prices are far from budget-friendly, but given how incredible the Galaxy S23 Ultra is, these offers are worth taking advantage of.

But, as we said, there is a catch here, and it's time to drop the other shoe. The discounts are so massive because they apply to renewed models. That being said, these are not your ordinary pre-owned devices, but Geek Squad Certified Refurbished phones. This means they have been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' by Best Buy's Geek Squad team and should be in like new condition.


As Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra still delivers incredible performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The phone also takes beautiful photos with its huge 200 MP main camera and 12 MP snapper for selfies. On top of that, it boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3088 x 1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1750 nits of peak brightness.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely worth the investment. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button in this article and take advantage of this deal if buying a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you.
