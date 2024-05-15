The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a bargain for anyone wanting power without breaking the bank
As we shared earlier, Windows fans can still get the Surface Pro 9 at deeply discounted prices on Amazon. In case you need a more budget-friendly tablet, the big Lenovo Tab P12 is at its lowest price on Lenovo.com and ships with a stylus and keyboard. However, if you are in the market for a powerful Galaxy slate that you want to use for work and entertainment, forget the Surface Pro 9 and Lenovo Tab P12; go for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra instead.
Now, this isn't a brand-new deal. It has even been available for a few months now. Nevertheless, it's still unmissable, as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a super-duper tablet in the full sense of the word.
As we hinted earlier, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not only great for work, but it's also perfect for streaming movies and TV shows. It packs a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
You'll also be getting a tablet with good battery life, as the 11,200mAh power cell on board can last a whole day on a single charge. Moreover, the slate ships with its own stylus inside the box.
This bad boy with 128GB of storage space is on sale at Best Buy and available for just $699.99, down from its regular price of $1,099.99. That's a whopping $400 saved on Samsung's ex-flagship tablet if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while you can.
Despite being released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still offers top-tier performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Yep! This handsome fella can handle any task and run demanding games without breaking a sweat. However, some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset may experience heating issues.
