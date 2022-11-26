Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time

Android's iPhone...

There isn't a clear definition of what "Android's iPhone" might look or feel like. Still, when I think of the iPhone, I imagine a polished and consistent software and hardware experience, efficient processing, and reliable battery life - all working in harmony.

According to leaked Geekbench 5 scores, which test CPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should bring at least 25% better single-core score and a whopping 45% better multi-core score compared to the Exynos 2200 from the Galaxy S22. And that's not even the final form of the SD 8 Gen 2.

CPU aside, leaked GFX benchmarks (testing graphics performance) show that compared to the Exynos 2200, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is improved by at least 60% while being at least 85% more efficient. These are what the tech world calls "unreal" numbers





Galaxy S23 set to match the A15 Bionic's performance; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes close to Apple's A16 Bionic, making Android history

With 1,465 single-core and 5,180 multi-core, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now set to match/surpass Apple's vanilla iPhone flagship for the first time in history

With 1,725 single-core and 4,635 multi-core, Apple's A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 might fall slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23

For the record, the A16 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro has a single-core score of 1,875 and a multi-core score of 5,375, which puts it on top of the food chain







Galaxy S22 "S"? Samsung takes a conservative, Apple-like, approach to Galaxy S23 upgrade (and that's great!)





Although this won't make everyone happy, it does seem like Gone are the days when Samsung tried changing its flagship phone strategy every year.



Instead of focusing on new flashy designs and bells and whistles, the South Korean company seems to be concentrating on one thing, and that's to make the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra better versions of their Galaxy S22 counterparts, which are already some of the best Android phones around.



With top-of-the-line displays, designs, cameras, and even software support, a reliable processor across all models and geographical regions was exactly what Samsung's flagship phones were missing to reach peak performance!



Frankly, it's a pure mystery why it took Samsung so long to move away from using Exynos chips for its flagship phones sold in some regions of the world. On the other hand, Qualcomm also took forever to give us an Apple-grade chip with a promise of delivering great power and efficiency. But we're almost there now!



