Vivo X90 official announcement Live Blog

The Vivo X90 series is one of the most interesting devices to see the light of day this year. With its 1-inch camera sensor (Sony IMX989) under a Zeiss-branded lens system, the Pro Plus model in the series promises to dethrone the camera phone champions of today. We're also expecting to see the latest mobile chipset technology - the X90 is believed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or MediaTek Dimensity 9200), and could become the first series to feature this silicon. Join us for a live coverage of the event and share the excitement!

Mariyan Slavov

Vivo X90 breaks cover with Xtreme Imagination

And here's the main act this evening - the new Vivo X90 lineup, proudly sporting the huge camera system ring, housing four lenses. The design is also really interesting, as Vivo has strived to achieve what is known as the "golden ratio" among art aficionados. Here are some pictures showing the design of the device.

Mariyan Slavov

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 announced!

There were rumors that two versions of the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be released - one with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200, and another sporting the Snapdragon 8 (Gen1, Gen2) processor. It looks like the phone will launch with MediaTek silicon first.


Mariyan Slavov

3,2,1... We're LIVE!

The event has officially kicked off with some gorgeous panoramas and nature views to emphasize the camera prowess of the new lineup. We got a few glimpse of the camera and the Zeiss branding too!
Mariyan Slavov

What we expect to see?

Vivo is believed to launch several devices today - namely the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Alongside the new smartphone lineup, Vivo will also unveil a new true wireless earbuds model - the Vivo TWS Air.
Mariyan Slavov

30 minutes to the official unveiling!

The tension is slowly building as we approach the designated hour. Could Vivo X90 challenge the titans of smartphone photography? Will any of the models in this lineup reach the global market? Stay tuned to find the answers to these pressing questions!




