Vivo X90 official announcement Live Blog

Mariyan Slavov Vivo X90 breaks cover with Xtreme Imagination And here's the main act this evening - the new Vivo X90 lineup, proudly sporting the huge camera system ring, housing four lenses. The design is also really interesting, as Vivo has strived to achieve what is known as the "golden ratio" among art aficionados. Here are some pictures showing the design of the device.





Mariyan Slavov MediaTek Dimensity 9200 announced! There were rumors that two versions of the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be released - one with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200, and another sporting the Snapdragon 8 (Gen1, Gen2) processor. It looks like the phone will launch with MediaTek silicon first.





Mariyan Slavov 3,2,1... We're LIVE! The event has officially kicked off with some gorgeous panoramas and nature views to emphasize the camera prowess of the new lineup. We got a few glimpse of the camera and the Zeiss branding too!



Mariyan Slavov What we expect to see? Vivo is believed to launch several devices today - namely the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Alongside the new smartphone lineup, Vivo will also unveil a new true wireless earbuds model - the Vivo TWS Air.

