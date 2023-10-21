Galaxy S23 FE vs Pixel 8 vs Nothing Phone 2: Samsung’s confusing flagship wins (but not today)

One could argue there’s no reason Samsung’s new affordable Galaxy S23 FE flagship should exist.





So, let's see exactly why the Galaxy S23 exists; how it stacks up against the competition, and why buying one it might actually be a great idea... at some point.





Samsung’s affordable Galaxy S23 FE flagship doesn’t look great next to the closest competition from Google and Nothing right now



Disclaimer: This isn’t meant to be a detailed comparison between the Galaxy S23 FE and its closest competitors, but there’s no way I can judge the S23 FE in isolation, so let’s see how it stacks up against the subjective opinion...



If you’re in a hurry, here's the quick summary:



The Pixel 8 will have a better display than both the Galaxy S23 FE and Nothing Phone 2 (if you don’t mind the smaller size)

will have a better display than both the FE and Nothing Phone 2 (if you don’t mind the smaller size) Day-to-day performance should be pretty identical across all phones, since all of them offer roughly the same raw power; the Nothing Phone 2 should be the most reliable phone for heavier tasks, like gaming

Battery life should also be more or less similar, but will vary depending on your usage; our tests show the Nothing Phone 2 should give you an extra hour of use overall

Camera performance should go to the Pixel 8 , with the Galaxy S23 FE in second place and the Nothing Phone 2 in third; unsurprisingly, Google’s expert image processing helps the Pixel excel in the camera department despite only having two cameras

, with the FE in second place and the Nothing Phone 2 in third; unsurprisingly, Google’s expert image processing helps the Pixel excel in the camera department despite only having two cameras Pixel 8 leaves the Galaxy S23 FE and Nothing Phone 2 far behind in terms of software support with pretty much double the amount of updates you’ll get (if you keep the phone for seven years, and if Google does indeed deliver on its promise)





Galaxy S23 FE vs Pixel 8 vs Nothing Phone 2: Samsung isn’t winning the $600-700 Android battle like in 2020-2021



Galaxy S23 FE: Why Samsung’s most bizarre smartphone release in 2023 might turn out to be one of the best deals of the year (if you’re patient)













The Galaxy S23 FE makes you wonder… If Samsung isn’t trying to make the



The Galaxy S23 FE makes you wonder… If Samsung isn't trying to make the best phone in the "affordable flagship" segment… What is the company trying to achieve? Recycle old parts? Keep the Galaxy hype going until the Galaxy S24 is out? Or simply put out a new phone for the holiday season?

All/none of the above can be true, but I'm still glad the Galaxy S23 FE exists, and that's because it's going to be the perfect affordable flagship to buy on sale! Just like the Galaxy S21 FE. Let me elaborate…









The Galaxy S23 FE will be an amazing deal... very soon





So, as we can see, not only isn’t the Galaxy S23 FE the best value flagship phone in the world (like the Galaxy S20 once was) but it’s less impressive than both the Pixel 8 and Nothing Phone 2, which are the S23 FE’s closest competitors right now. Not to mention, it gets almost impossible to make a case for the S23 FE once we put the discounted OnePlus 11, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S23 FE might turn out to be one of the best value phones of the year, and I will now…



Given the history of Samsung’s flagships (and especially the FE series), the S23 FE should be one of the best deals of the year if you’re willing to wait a bit, and buy it from eBay/Swappa, or even on sale, from Amazon/BestBuy.



With a premium build, a flagship SoC, a triple camera setup with optical zoom, a battery that will last you a whole day, 4 years of Android updates, and extras like wireless charging and water and dust-resistance, this seemingly “pointless” affordable flagship would be a steal for $300-400.



So, as we can see, not only isn't the Galaxy S23 FE the best value flagship phone in the world (like the Galaxy S20 once was) but it's less impressive than both the Pixel 8 and Nothing Phone 2, which are the S23 FE's closest competitors right now. Not to mention, it gets almost impossible to make a case for the S23 FE once we put the discounted OnePlus 11, Galaxy S22, and iPhone 14 into the mix. But I promised to tell you why the Galaxy S23 FE might turn out to be one of the best value phones of the year, and I will now…