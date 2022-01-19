Galaxy S22: Is Samsung's iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bringing the best of Apple and Android?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Galaxy S22 and S22+: iPhone 13/13 Pro features that will make for a better Samsung





Thin, symmetrical bezels on a Galaxy (finally!)

Flat-ish frames/sides to give Samsung users a little taste of the Apple universe

The Galaxy S22 will likely be the most compact flagship phone of 2022

Galaxy S22 and S22+: Pixel 6-inspired features for that "Google Android"





Just as compact as a Pixel 5

Punch-hole display

One UI 4: Galaxy Material (for) You

And we come to software!





Also, Samsung seems to be remarkably consistent with software updates now! Many of the company's new and older flagships are already either running or receiving One UI 4. I remember the days when things were different, so this is a very worthy perk you get with Samsung today. Of course, both Apple and Google are unbeatable when it comes to updates. However, Samsung isn't that far anymore.



Object Eraser: Samsung's Magic Eraser equivalent

Another software feature that might be of tremendous use for some is



The Object Eraser debuted on the Galaxy S21 series and can do everything the Pixel 6's Magic Eraser can do. You can remove bystanders, street signs, and even facial blemishes as if you were using Photoshop. In fact, Object Eraser is quicker and more intuitive than Magic Eraser, as it lets you simply tap on the object you want to erase, and it selects it for you.



However, if you're ready to put in the work, Magic Eraser often yields much more natural results by keeping textures… textured. The downside is that if the object isn't human, you'd have to circle it yourself, which requires some patience with more complicated shapes.



I'm certainly looking forward to an updated version of the Object Eraser on the Galaxy S22, which will make the feature as effective as on Pixel, but keep the experience as efficient as it currently is on Galaxy.



Galaxy S22 and S22+ to bring Pixel 6 Pro-ish camera experience despite the lower price



And we come to the last, but certainly not least, important part (to me) that will make the Galaxy S22 a worthy Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro competitor - the upgraded camera system on the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Sure, our information is based on leaks, but since we are now so close to the actual launch of Samsung's 2022 flagships, it's safe(er) to assume those are correct.



Galaxy S22 and S22+: New 50MP primary camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to bring a brand new 50MP main sensor for more detailed (pixel-binned) 12MP images. We don't know if Samsung will choose its own 50MP GN1 sensor that's used in the Pixel 6, or an even newer Samsung/Sony sensor, but either way - this should be a great upgrade over the dated 12MP shooter that we've seen for years.



Galaxy S22 and S22+: New 3x optical zoom camera

What's more exciting to me, though, is that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will bring the longest zoom on a standard Galaxy S flagship phone ever! I know - that sounds like it should be wrong since Galaxy flagships have boasted some of the best zooming capabilities for a while now, but it isn't.



The Galaxy S10 and all entry-model Galaxy flagships that preceded it used a 2x zoom camera. Then we got the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, which despite using 64MP sensors, were actually fixed at only 1.1x optical zoom - rather underwhelming.



Well, Samsung has finally decided to equip its more affordable Galaxy flagships with "real" zoom cameras. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to inherit the same 10MP zoom camera from the



In fact, on paper, it's almost as far-reaching as the Pixel 6 Pro's 4x zoom camera, although the latter boasts the biggest sensor from all zoom lenses to date, so I doubt the S22 will outperform it.



In the spirit of the story, having a 3x zoom camera is much better than not having one at all. Looking at you, iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. I seriously would trade the mediocre ultra-wide-angle cameras on these two for the 3x zoom lens from the iPhone 13 Pro and 4x zoom camera from the Pixel 6 Pro, but sadly, I'm not calling the shots here.



In the end: Galaxy S22 might be the best phone of 2022



Lastly, it's also worth mentioning that the Galaxy S22 will adopt some iOS-inspired software features such as the privacy dots that appear in the top right corner to let you know when an app is using your microphone or camera and the new photo and video editor from One UI 4 (already available on devices running One UI 4), which strikingly resembles the one on iPhone. It's a great one!



The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to debut in early February. What's left to find out is how much Samsung's "affordable" flagship will actually cost. We've heard mixed rumors - some saying the prices will stay the same, some predicting price hikes. It's worth noting that if the prices do increase, the cheapest Galaxy S22 model might end up costing more than an iPhone 13 and significantly more than the 600 USD/ 650 EUR/ 600 GBP Pixel 6.



What's even more interesting is that if Samsung was to increase the Galaxy S22's price in Europe by just 50 EUR, compared to the Galaxy S21 - so to 900 EUR, this would put it on par with the Pixel 6 Pro, which might not play to Samsung's favor.



