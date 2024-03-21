Galaxy S22 owners might be in for some AI treats from Samsung

Up Next:
We are in the age of artificial intelligence, which is why it was no surprise that Samsung used AI as one of the main upgrades for its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S24 series. Then, a little less than a month ago, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Experience Business, TM Roh, shared that the company’s goal is to make this mobile AI prowess as accessible as possible.
This information comes from Roh Tae-moon himself, who held a shareholders' general meeting, during which he explained that the company is actively looking for ways to bring the Galaxy AI features to older phones.
Both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400 that the 2024 Galaxy flagships come with are specifically designed with on-device AI in mind. To that end, adapting the S24’s AI features to work with older phones is no easy task, as their silicon is not made to handle this new technology.
What gives us some peace of mind, however, is that among the models that have been confirmed to get the AI upgrade is the Galaxy S23 FE, which comes with the same chip that is found inside the Galaxy S22 series. From what TM Roh says, though, we are left with the impression that Samsung is working hard to bring AI into the hands of Galaxy S22 owners.
Samsung has already made a statement that Galaxy AI features are coming to more devices with One UI 6.1. Those devices include the Galaxy S23 series (yes, the S23 FE too), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and even the Galaxy Tab S9. Now, it seems even Galaxy S22 owners will be able to enjoy some AI magic!
Exciting as this news may be, you might want to keep your hopes in check, as even though we are talking about software here, many of the AI features that came with the S24 series are highly dependent on the new chipset inside.
