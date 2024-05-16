Make your heart sing with the top-tier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a heavily discounted price
'My heart wants to sing every song it hears.' While we would gladly take credit for these beautiful words, they actually originate from an old movie called 'The Sound of Music.' Even though years have passed — 59 to be exact — this quote still shows how our hearts feel when we enjoy our favorite tunes.
The retailer is selling Samsung's flagship earphones for just $119.99, down from their usual cost of $229.99. That's a whole $110 saved if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal. Also, it's highly advisable to act quickly, as this is a limited-time offer in typical Woot fashion.
Being high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer incredible sound with deep bass. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC and an IPX7 water-resistance rating, giving you green light to use them at the gym.
Their battery life is also great. With ANC, they deliver up to 5 hours of listening time on their own and up to 18 hours with their case. Without ANC, their playtime goes up to 8 hours and up to 29 hours when you add the case.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds out there and a real bargain, especially at their current price at Woot. So, act quickly! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a heavily discounted price today!
