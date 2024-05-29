You can now score new Galaxy Buds 2 for less than $80 if you can overlook one thing
As you already saw in the title, this deal is about Samsung's awesome-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite, which are discounted by $61 on Amazon. Thanks to that price cut, you can snag a pair for less than $80, making this offer truly unmissable.
There is one significant downside, though. The sale is for the international model of the earbuds. This means you won't receive the standard one-year warranty that you would normally get with the U.S. version. However, you'll still get a 30-day guarantee.
Now, we understand that you may be in a pickle here. After all, if the earphones break, you'll have to pay for the repairs out of your own pocket. But at the same time, snagging a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for under the $80 mark is indeed an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.
Moreover, these earbuds are worth every penny and are likely the best earphones in the budget segment right now. They offer awesome sound, good ANC, and are lightweight and comfortable.
So, while sacrificing the one-year manufacturer warranty, you are getting top-notch earbuds at a gorgeous price. Therefore, we strongly suggest not to overthink it and just snag a pair of these bad boys at a heavily discounted price now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article.
Furthermore, you'll be able to enjoy your songs for hours nonstop, as they provide up to 7.5 hours of playtime with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours with it turned on. With the case, their battery life extends up to 29 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with it.
