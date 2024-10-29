Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are flying off the shelves after a hefty discount on Amazon

You can't go wrong grabbing a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro right now. Amazon is selling their white-colored option at a sweet 39% discount, slashing a whole $90 off their usual price. This means you can score these fellas for under $140, which is an excellent deal, especially considering these were Samsung's top-of-the-line earphones not long ago.

As high-end earbuds, they offer a sound that's loud, clear, and free of distortion. In addition, they deliver a punchy bass, which makes them perfect for a hip-hop lover. Oh, and they have top-tier ANC, meaning you'll be able to enjoy your songs without any pesky noises ruining your experience.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in White: Save $90 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in White are now on sale for $90 off their price and can be yours for just under $140. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have awesome ANC, and offer good battery life. They are a true bargain right now, so act fast and save today!
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Another highlight is their impressive IPX7 water resistance rating, which allows them to endure submersion in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Since they can handle that, they can withstand even the heaviest workouts, making them perfect for the gym, too.

Adding to their durability is their impressive battery life, allowing you to enjoy your music for up to 5 hours with ANC and up to 8 hours without it before needing to recharge. With the charging case, they deliver up to 18 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with it disabled.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still among the best earbuds money can buy. Furthermore, they are an even bigger bargain at their current price on Amazon, offering top-quality sound, impressive ANC, and solid battery life for less than $140. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this deal post and score a pair at a hefty discount today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

Loading Comments...

