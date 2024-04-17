Up Next:
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart
In the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds at a bargain price? The JBL Tune 230NC TWS are a good option if you're on a really tight budget. But if you have more money to spare, we'd absolutely recommend getting the Galaxy Buds 2. Walmart now sells them at 33% off their price tag, though only in Graphite.
Still, this color option looks super stylish, especially when Amazon and Best Buy offer these top-notch buddies at their standard price across paintjobs. As you may know, the Samsung earbuds have been available at that price before, so this isn't exactly a unique promo. But, hey, who would miss out on saving $49 on one of the best wireless earbuds on the market?
These puppies give you quite a bit of value for your money. They have fantastic ANC and passive isolation, which may not be the best in the market but is more than enough for their sub-$100 price.
In terms of battery life, these buddies give you about five hours of listening time with ANC. If you turn it off, you get another two and a half hours of playtime per charge. With the charging case, you get up to 20 hours of use with ANC or 29 hours without noise cancellation.
Although not stellar in the battery life department, the Galaxy Buds 2 still tick plenty of boxes for their price. Let's not overlook their comfy design that makes wearing them a joy. So, if you like what they offer, don't let Walmart's deal slip out and take advantage.
The Samsung earbuds also shine with their sound quality. Electronic music lovers will certainly appreciate their boosted bass profile out of the box. But if you don't care much about bass, a quick poke around the earbuds' companion app helps customize the audio to your taste.
