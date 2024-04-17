Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart

Get the Galaxy Buds 2 and save 33% on Walmart

Walmart now sells the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite at 33% off their price tag. Although not a unique discount, this one is still rather tempting, as it helps you get even more value for your money. For their sub-$100 price, the earbuds offer fantastic audio with EQ customizations, top-notch ANC technology and decent battery life, making them a sure hit for bargain hunters.