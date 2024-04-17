Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

At 40% off on Amazon, JBL's popular Tune 230NC TWS are the must-have budget earbuds

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At 40% off on Amazon, JBL's popular Tune 230NC TWS are the must-have budget earbuds
Want a pair of wireless earbuds but don’t feel like spending over $100? No worries, Amazon gives you a top-notch deal on JBL’s budget-friendly Tune 230NC TWS, making them even more affordable. Typically, these earbuds cost just about $100, but you can now get them at a 40% discount!

Save 40% on the JBL Tune 230NC TWS on Amazon

If you need an affordable pair of in-ear headphones, JBL's Tune 230NC TWS might prove ideal. These earbuds are now available at their second-best price on Amazon, offered at 40% off for a limited time. They offer bass-heavy sound, have ANC with Ambient Mode, and keep your tunes going strong for up to eight hours per charge with ANC. You get three full charges from the charging case, bringing total playtime to 32 hours.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


As far as we know, this is the second-best price ever available at the e-commerce store. The JBL earbuds have been just 10% cheaper than they are right now during major shopping events. In other words, this off-shopping-season offer is definitely worth your attention.

You’ve probably already guessed that, at an MSRP of $100, these budget earbuds obviously don’t have cutting-edge ANC technology or all those extra bells and whistles. Then again, JBL didn’t intend for them to compete against Sony’s WF-1000XM4 or the newer version of these in-ear buds.

For their budget-friendly price, these buddies are rather good. They have ANC with Ambient Mode onboard, although it works less than ideal. Still, you can customize how the technology deals with outside noises from the JBL Headphones app if you need to.

The Tune 230NC also deliver JBL’s Pure Bass Sound, emphasizing bass and lower frequencies. Bear in mind that, as typical for in-ear headphones in the affordable price segment, these slightly underemphasize mid frequencies. Still, that should be no major issue for most casual listeners.

Those who take plenty of phone calls during the day will also find these earbuds good enough for conversations. They feature four microphones for hassle-free communication without too many noisy distractions from your surroundings.

Recommended Stories
Their battery life isn’t half bad as well. Each earbud offers eight hours of playtime with ANC plus an extra 24 hours from the case. As you probably know, turning off the active noise cancellation gives you extra playtime, and these also support fast charging (ten minutes of charging time brings you up to two hours of listening time.)

Ultimately, while not the best out there, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS are still a solid option in the budget earbuds segment. And they’re now available at a smashing 40% discount on Amazon for a short while, giving you even more bang for your buck.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless