At 40% off on Amazon, JBL's popular Tune 230NC TWS are the must-have budget earbuds

JBL's popular Tune 230NC TWS are the must-have budget earbuds
Want a pair of wireless earbuds but don’t feel like spending over $100? No worries, Amazon gives you a top-notch deal on JBL’s budget-friendly Tune 230NC TWS, making them even more affordable. Typically, these earbuds cost just about $100, but you can now get them at a 40% discount!
As far as we know, this is the second-best price ever available at the e-commerce store. The JBL earbuds have been just 10% cheaper than they are right now during major shopping events. In other words, this off-shopping-season offer is definitely worth your attention.
For their budget-friendly price, these buddies are rather good. They have ANC with Ambient Mode onboard, although it works less than ideal. Still, you can customize how the technology deals with outside noises from the JBL Headphones app if you need to.
Those who take plenty of phone calls during the day will also find these earbuds good enough for conversations. They feature four microphones for hassle-free communication without too many noisy distractions from your surroundings.
Their battery life isn’t half bad as well. Each earbud offers eight hours of playtime with ANC plus an extra 24 hours from the case. As you probably know, turning off the active noise cancellation gives you extra playtime, and these also support fast charging (ten minutes of charging time brings you up to two hours of listening time.)
Ultimately, while not the best out there, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS are still a solid option in the budget earbuds segment. And they’re now available at a smashing 40% discount on Amazon for a short while, giving you even more bang for your buck.
You’ve probably already guessed that, at an MSRP of $100, these budget earbuds obviously don’t have cutting-edge ANC technology or all those extra bells and whistles. Then again, JBL didn’t intend for them to compete against Sony’s WF-1000XM4 or the newer version of these in-ear buds.
The Tune 230NC also deliver JBL’s Pure Bass Sound, emphasizing bass and lower frequencies. Bear in mind that, as typical for in-ear headphones in the affordable price segment, these slightly underemphasize mid frequencies. Still, that should be no major issue for most casual listeners.
