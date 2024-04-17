At 40% off on Amazon, JBL's popular Tune 230NC TWS are the must-have budget earbuds

Save 40% on the JBL Tune 230NC TWS on Amazon

If you need an affordable pair of in-ear headphones, JBL's Tune 230NC TWS might prove ideal. These earbuds are now available at their second-best price on Amazon, offered at 40% off for a limited time. They offer bass-heavy sound, have ANC with Ambient Mode, and keep your tunes going strong for up to eight hours per charge with ANC. You get three full charges from the charging case, bringing total playtime to 32 hours.