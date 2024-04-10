Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung adds more language availability within Galaxy AI

By
Galaxy AI Now Supports More Languages
Samsung is taking a big leap forward today in its AI ambitions. Galaxy AI, the company's on-device intelligence engine, just got closer to overcoming language limitations across the world with a huge expansion in language support.

This spring, Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian support will be added to the thirteen languages already available. Additionally, Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French dialects are now supported.

But Samsung is not stopping there as later this year the company plans to bring Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and both traditional Chinese and European Portuguese support as well to Galaxy AI. This is a huge step in bringing AI capabilities to everyone globally, just like TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samung, said: "Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung."

As a reminder, these are the things that Galaxy AI can do for you:
  • Live Translate: If you make phone calls to another country or to someone who speaks another language, Galaxy AI can act as your own interpreter.
  • Interpreter: In-person chats can now be a breeze, even when they take place in different languages, with split-screen translations.
  • Chat Assist: Helps you tone down work emails and write snappy social posts with grammar and tone check.
  • Note Assist and Transcript Assist: Get summaries, formats, and even translations for those long meeting notes.

You'll be able to add these additional languages to your Galaxy device by downloading the new language packs that can be grabbed right from the Settings app. Right now, newer devices such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, more devices will be joining the Galaxy AI family soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

