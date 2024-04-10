Samsung adds more language availability within Galaxy AI





This spring, Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian support will be added to the thirteen languages already available. Additionally, Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French dialects are now supported.









As a reminder, these are the things that Galaxy AI can do for you: But Samsung is not stopping there as later this year the company plans to bring Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and both traditional Chinese and European Portuguese support as well to Galaxy AI. This is a huge step in bringing AI capabilities to everyone globally, just like TM Roh , President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samung, said: "Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung."

Live Translate: If you make phone calls to another country or to someone who speaks another language, Galaxy AI can act as your own interpreter.

Interpreter: In-person chats can now be a breeze, even when they take place in different languages, with split-screen translations.

Chat Assist: Helps you tone down work emails and write snappy social posts with grammar and tone check.

Note Assist and Transcript Assist: Get summaries, formats, and even translations for those long meeting notes.



