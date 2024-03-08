Treat yourself to Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 5G at a bargain price through Amazon's deal

Snag the Galaxy A54 5G at 17% off on Amazon

The Galaxy A54 5G is up for grabs at 17% off on Amazon. Although this isn't the best price we've ever come across for this mid-range phone, it's still a great opportunity to score $75 in savings. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Exynos chipset under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the rear: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP selfie shooter. It additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery.