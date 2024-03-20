Up Next:
Snag the Galaxy A25 5G at lower prices for the second time ever this Amazon Spring Sale
Are you looking for a new Android smartphone at a bargain price this spring? Look no further and pick the Galaxy A25 5G through Amazon’s Spring Sale deal. It lands the hot new handset at $35 off. The discount may not feel like much, but it’s coming live for only the second time since the phone’s debut in January of this year.
At its current price, the Galaxy A25 5G measures up against some of the best mid-range phones on the market, including the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.
Under the hood, you have an octa-core Exynos processor. While not blazing fast nor uber powerful, this processor provides decent performance for the phone’s price range. Feel free to browse other Spring Sale phone deals if you need something with raw horsepower.
The Galaxy A25 5G is satisfactory on the camera front as well. The triple rear camera system has built-in OIS, a feature not every budget phone can brag about. Unlike some phones, this one also has a microSD card slot, offering more space for your favorite photos and videos.
As if that’s not enough, the Samsung phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery. In addition, you get Android 14 out of the box, complemented by five years of support for smooth sailing. The OnePlus mid-ranger, in comparison, offers a less impressive three years of software and OS maintenance.
That’s right, this bad boy has seen only one other discount. Amazon and Best Buy were the retailers to release it in February, letting shoppers save the same $35 on the Samsung handset. Like before, the current offer is also live at Best Buy, which may be a better choice for those who want their new phone tied to a carrier.
Ultimately, the Galaxy A25 5G may have some drawbacks, such as the outdated design, but it ticks the boxes where it matters, especially with its beautiful display. If you’ve wanted to get one since it hit the shelves in January, now’s the time to do so at a cheaper price.
