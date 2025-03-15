Camera bar and display of the Pixel 9a appear in new live image video

Pixel 9a had previously been posted by the man whose name became synonymous with leaks of mobile devices; that would be the one and only Evan Blass. Want to see the upcoming Pixel 9a in action? A 44-second video shows the mid-ranger in Porcelain focusing on both the front and rear panels of the device. It also reveals the rear camera bar, the display, and the camera app. Earlier images of thehad previously been posted by the man whose name became synonymous with leaks of mobile devices; that would be the one and only Evan Blass.













The Pixel 9a will carry a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4nm Google Tensor G4 application processor will be found under the hood along with 8GB of RAM. On the back, the camera bar will feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Selfies and video chats will employ a front-facing 13MP punch-hole camera.







Pixel 9a with a generous 5100Ah battery and the device will have an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water. Many of these specs are nice improvements over last year's Pixel 9a , 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, would make it thicker than the Google is equipping thewith a generous 5100Ah battery and the device will have an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water. Many of these specs are nice improvements over last year's Pixel 8a mid-ranger. The rumored dimensions of the, 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, would make it thicker than the iPhone 16 (7.8mm) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 (7.2mm) base models.



