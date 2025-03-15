Camera bar and display of the Pixel 9a appear in new live image video
Want to see the upcoming Pixel 9a in action? A 44-second video shows the mid-ranger in Porcelain focusing on both the front and rear panels of the device. It also reveals the rear camera bar, the display, and the camera app. Earlier images of the Pixel 9a had previously been posted by the man whose name became synonymous with leaks of mobile devices; that would be the one and only Evan Blass.
Earlier this month Blass shared pictures of the Pixel 9a in a purple color that Google is calling Iris. The mid-ranger will also be available in three other colors which Blass names as Obsidian, Porcelain, and Peony. The latter is a color similar to the Pixel 9's pink offering. Obsidian is a dark color similar to black and Porcelain is a warmer shade of white. The phone series could be made official this coming Wednesday, March 19th with pre-orders starting the same day. The release date of the Pixel 9a could be March 26th.
A rumor we reported last week said that consumers pre-ordering the Pixel 9a Europe will be rewarded with a free Google TV Streamer valued at $99. It's unclear what U.S. Pixel buyers will get as a reward for pre-ordering the phone. Rumored pricing of the mid-range handset starts at $499 in the States for the model with 128GB of storage and $599 for the unit carrying 256GB of storage.
The Pixel 9a will carry a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4nm Google Tensor G4 application processor will be found under the hood along with 8GB of RAM. On the back, the camera bar will feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Selfies and video chats will employ a front-facing 13MP punch-hole camera.
Google is equipping the Pixel 9a with a generous 5100Ah battery and the device will have an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water. Many of these specs are nice improvements over last year's Pixel 8a mid-ranger. The rumored dimensions of the Pixel 9a, 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, would make it thicker than the iPhone 16 (7.8mm) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 (7.2mm) base models.
The Pixel 9a will arrive with Android 15 pre-installed and the latest rumor calls for Google to include seven major Android updates with the device. If my advanced age hasn't totally sunk my math skills, this should allow Pixel 9a buyers to continue receiving Google support through Android 22.
