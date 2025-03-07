Freshly leaked Pixel 9a photos reveal unexpected design choices

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
The Pixel 9a has been the star of the latest leaks from reliable tipsters, so we know quite a lot about Google’s next hardware product. However, the latest leaked pictures reveal some unexpected design choices that will make Google fans very happy.

The marketing pictures published on Twitter by reputable leaker Evan Blass show a purple version of the Pixel 9a. While this is not an uncommon color for a phone, it’s a bit unusual for Google to use such a bold, vivid flavor for one of its smartphones.

Even if purple isn’t the favorite color for many Google fans, it’s a big step from the rather dull black, gray and white colors that we’ve seen up until now (and pink!). According to a previous report, Google is calling this “Iris,” and along with three other colors will comprise the initial lineup of Pixel 9a models.


Pixel 9a features a smooth camera island | Images credits: Evan Blass

The other three Pixel 9a colors are Obsidian, Porcelain, and Peony. The latter is another departure from Google’s classic design approach when it comes to colors. The Peony color is rumored to be similar to Pixel 9’s pink version, but we haven’t seen this model in any of the pictures leaked.

Another interesting design change concerns the phone’s camera. The images published by Blass show close-ups of the Pixel 9a’s camera bump and let me tell you that it’s not bad at all.

The Pixel 9a’s camera island smoothly embeds into the backplate, something that we were expecting since the first rumors about the phone emerged earlier this year. The less protruding camera suggests that Google found a way to fit a 48-megapixel sensor in a rather tiny body.

Pixel 9a is slightly ticker than the most recent flagships | Images credits: Evan Blass

The Pixel 9a measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm and weighs 185.9 grams, at least according to one of the most comprehensive leaks about the phone that we had to date.

Yes, it’s not as slim as the Galaxy S25 (7.2 mm) or iPhone 16 (7.8 mm), but I’d rather have a slightly thicker phone than a thinner one with a huge protruding camera island. Obviously, it’s a matter of taste, but it goes to show that sometimes Google gets it right.


Pixel 9a is expected to arrive at the end of March | Images credits: Evan Blass

The Pixel 9a is expected to be available for pre-order on March 19, and should hit store shelves on March 26. As mentioned earlier, it will be available in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Iris (lavender/purple), and Peony (pink).

Rumor has it that the Pixel 9a will cost as low as €500 in Europe and as high as $600. US prices might be similar, so expect a $500 price tag for the cheapest version.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

