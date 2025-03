Freshly leaked Pixel 9a photos reveal unexpected design choices

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a features a smooth camera island | Images credits: Evan Blass

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a ’s camera bump and let me tell you that it’s not bad at all.



The Pixel 9a ’s camera island smoothly embeds into the backplate, something that we were expecting since the first rumors about the phone emerged earlier this year. The less protruding camera suggests that Google found a way to fit a 48-megapixel sensor in a rather tiny body.



Pixel 9a is slightly ticker than the most recent flagships | Images credits: Evan Blass





Pixel 9a measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm and weighs 185.9 grams, at least according to one of the



Yes, it’s not as slim as the





Pixel 9a is expected to arrive at the end of March | Images credits: Evan Blass

The Pixel 9a is



The other threecolors are Obsidian, Porcelain, and Peony. The latter is another departure from Google’s classic design approach when it comes to colors. The Peony color is rumored to be similar to Pixel 9 ’s pink version, but we haven’t seen this model in any of the pictures leaked.