Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
Render of the Pixel 9a shows the front and back of the mid-range model.
Leaker Roland Quandt has the kind of track record that allows us to call him "reliable." His latest post on BlueSky reveals that in some markets, Google will reward consumers reserving the mid-range Pixel 9a by pre-ordering the phone. In parts of Europe, pre-orders for the Pixel 9a placed through "certain Google partners" will give the buyer a free Google TV Streamer. This seems like a great deal especially since the value of the reward could be as much as 20% of the mid-ranger's price ($100).

Whether this reward will be limited to Europe or offered in other markets is not known. Meanwhile, Google isn't expected to offer Google Advanced for free beyond the usual one-year trial period that consumers receive when purchasing a new Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. We will know more possibly as soon as next week; that's when the Pixel 9a is rumored to be introduced.

Those pre-ordering a Pixel 9a mid-ranger in a certain market will receive a valuable reward. - Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward
Those pre-ordering a Pixel 9a mid-ranger in a certain market will receive a valuable reward.

If you're not sure what a TV Streamer does, just look at the name of the device. It is connected to your television via an HDMI port and connects to your internet service via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet connection. With the streamer, you can view content from internet streamers such as:

  • Netflix
  • YouTube
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Disney+
  • Hulu and more.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a Gorilla Glass 3-protected   6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Google Tensor G4 application processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The phone sports a 13MP front-facing camera.

The $100 Google TV Streamer will be given to some consumers pre-ordering the Pixel 9a depending on the market. | Image credit-Google - Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward
The $100 Google TV Streamer will be given to some consumers pre-ordering the Pixel 9a depending on the market. | Image credit-Google

Keeping the lights on is a 5100mAh battery with support for wireless charging. The Pixel 9a will have an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The phone could be unveiled on March 19th with pre-orders starting the same day. The mid-ranger could be priced at $499 in the U.S. for the 128GB model. The 256GB unit might end up with a $599 price tag although early rumors had the 256GB Pixel 9a priced at $649 which might be too steep a price for consumers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless