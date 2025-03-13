Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward

Pixel 9a placed through "certain Google partners" will give the buyer a free Google TV Streamer. This seems like a great deal especially since the value of the reward could be as much as 20% of the mid-ranger's price ($100). Leaker Roland Quandt has the kind of track record that allows us to call him "reliable." His latest post on BlueSky reveals that in some markets, Google will reward consumers reserving the mid-range Pixel 9a by pre-ordering the phone. In parts of Europe, pre-orders for theplaced through "certain Google partners" will give the buyer a free Google TV Streamer. This seems like a great deal especially since the value of the reward could be as much as 20% of the mid-ranger's price ($100).





Pixel 9a is rumored to be introduced. Whether this reward will be limited to Europe or offered in other markets is not known. Meanwhile, Google isn't expected to offer Google Advanced for free beyond the usual one-year trial period that consumers receive when purchasing a new Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. We will know more possibly as soon as next week; that's when theis rumored to be introduced.









If you're not sure what a TV Streamer does, just look at the name of the device. It is connected to your television via an HDMI port and connects to your internet service via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet connection. With the streamer, you can view content from internet streamers such as:

Netflix

YouTube

Amazon Prime Video

Disney+

Hulu and more.





Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a Gorilla Glass 3-protected 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Google Tensor G4 application processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The phone sports a 13MP front-facing camera. Theis rumored to feature a Gorilla Glass 3-protected 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Google Tensor G4 application processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The phone sports a 13MP front-facing camera.








