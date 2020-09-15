Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple Games

Fortnite will not be coming back to the iPhone soon. Epic's developer account will be in limbo for 12 months

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Sep 15, 2020, 7:54 AM
Fortnite will not be coming back to the iPhone soon. Epic's developer account will be in limbo for 12 months
Apple seems to have kicked Epic while it's down once again, promising that the developer will not get its App Store account back for at least a year.

In case you are out of the loop, here's a quick recap of what happened between these multi-billion dollar companies.


If you happen to have Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad, you can play it, but it won't get updates, since Epic is cut off from the Apple ecosystem. If you used to have Fortnite before, you can not download it from your "Purchased apps" tab — Apple made sure of that.

This means that if you reset your iPhone, or if you upgrade to a new iPhone, you will have to bid Fortnite "bye bye", for the time being. But for how long?

When will Fortnite be back on the iPhone?



By the looks of it, it could be at least a year. For one, the lawsuits between Epic and Apple are still in their infancy. We have a tonne of popcorn ready, as this whole drama is not yet fully played out. But, more to the point, Apple has absolutely refused to reinstate Epic's developer account on the App Store. In fact,

Apple says that it will be at least a year before Epic is even allowed to re-apply for a developer account.


Note, this only says "apply for" — there's no guarantee that Epic will even be allowed back on iOS. But maybe, probably, if it behaves for a year, Apple may consider it.



What does this mean about the Unreal Engine?



Those of us that don't care much about Fortnite might be inclined to hang back and watch these companies have at it. However, the banning of Epic's developer account has introduced a major problem that affects a ton of games and their developers. Since Epic's Unreal Engine is one of the most popular platforms to make games on, this means that a ton of developers have lost access to a major tool. Microsoft spoke up on the side of game developers, stating that they are stuck between a hammer and a hard place — they either need to stop developing for iOS and macOS, or they need to switch all of its upcoming titles to a different engine altogether. Both of these are terrible choices.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for September 28th and Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that she was inclined to protect the Unreal Engine from Apple. So, Epic just may be back in the Apple ecosystem in some form. Perhaps, a proxy account that's solely dedicated to maintaining the Unreal Engine? We'll see.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch SE and Watch Series 6 today
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
Popular stories
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
Popular stories
LG Wing 5G officially coming to the US after its launch in South Korea

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless