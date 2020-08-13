Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store after Epic added its own purchase system

No room for negotiations





The statement also mentions that there will be no negotiations with Epic Games, so unless the developer doesn't abide by App Store's rules, Fortnite won't return to the iOS store. Apple also states that there's no room for exceptions, so any Epic Games decision that violates the App Store's terms and guidelines will be rejected.







Fortnite would've have been the only app that features its own payment system. Other apps like Best Buy, Uber, and a lot of others don't pay the 30% fee to Apple for transactions and are allowed to operate normally.



It's not surprising that Epic Games' move comes only days after Microsoft complained about Apple's strict App Store rules. It looks like several giants that do business with Apple are starting to show their discontent about the way the Cupertino-based company chose to treat their successful products. It's like Apple wants a piece of everyone else's pies at any cost, even if that means losing some customers in the long run.