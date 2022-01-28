34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition

34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition0
Epic wasn't too happy with the ruling and filed an appeal in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Last Thursday, professors and activist groups chimed in with their own filings and legal arguments, siding with Epic.
The original court ruling was that Apple is not violating antitrust laws with its non-negotiable developer contracts. The appealing states say that the lower court did not adequately balance the pros and cons of Apple's App Store rules and that a key antitrust law was not considered properly.
