Nothing Phone (3) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: flagship vibes vs smart mid-range

Scattered lenses and quirky designs: which is the true Nothing phone here?

Nothing
Nothing Phone (3) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: flagship vibes vs smart mid-range

Intro


Nothing’s throwing punches in two price tiers. The Phone (3) lands as the brand’s boldest and most expensive at $799, finally giving us a flagship-tier phone after two years of waiting and midranger launches.

One such midranger is the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Aggressively priced at around $459, and with pretty adequate hardware on board. Also, it still has the old Glyph LED strips, which the Phone (3) has decided to kill off.

One is chasing flagship status; the other seeks value-domination. So, which one suits you? Let’s dive in.

Nothing Phone (3) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro differences explained:

Nothing Phone (3)Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Transparent back, new design with no GlyphStill has a quirky design, retains the LED strips
All cameras upped to 50 MPMost cameras 50 MP, only ultra-wide is 8 MP
Metal frame and glass buildPlastic frame, glass back
New Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
(about Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speeds)		Midrange Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage base256 GB much slower UFS 2.2
5,150 mAh battery
Si-Carbon		5,000 mAh battery
Li-Polymer
Faster 65W wired charging
15 W wireless charging		50 W wired charging
No wireless
Essential Key for AI featuresEssential Key for AI features

6.8
Nothing Phone (3)
6.3
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
6.7
6
5
7.4
7.2
7.6
7
8
6.3
7
6
8
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
6.7
7
5.1
7.7
4.3
6.1
8
7
0
7
7
5
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Flashy vs sleek



Both the Nothing Phone (3) and Galaxy S25 Plus are big phones, but once you actually get to hold them, you instantly notice the difference.

The Galaxy is much thinner and weighs less, so it almost feels like carrying a much smaller phone.

The Nothing Phone (3) on the other hand is big, chunky and you can kind of feel that extra heft when you have it in your pocket.

Nothing Phone (3)Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Thickness
9 mm
Thickness
8.39 mm
Dimensions
160.6 x 75.6		Dimensions
163.5 x 77.5
Weight
218 grams		Weight
211 grams

Both models share Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic and the Essential Key, giving a unified brand identity. But their personalities diverge sharply.

Phone (3) leans max‑out: asymmetrical cams, Glyph Matrix dot‑matrix screen on the back, aluminum frame, and the most powerful hardware on a Nothing Phone right now.

Phone (3a) Pro tones it down with a more conservative circular camera module (but still a somewhat scatterrede design). The frame is plastic, but the back is glass.

You will also notice that both phones rock an extra button. That is, of course, the Essential Key, which is Nothing's take on an AI assistant. It's kind of like a screenshots app with a couple of extras. AI will annotate screen grabs and even generate specific alerts based on the context. Probably still evolving, but I can't say it warrants having it's own button on the phone.


The displays are OLED panels, seemingly cut from the same cloth: 1080p OLEDs at 120 Hz, 3,000 nit peaks on the (3a) Pro and 4,500 on the Phone (3). The Phone (3) is slightly smaller at 6.7 inches, vs 6.8 on the Phone (3a) Pro, but that could be just some decimals rounding in the wrong direction. Their measurements deviate by just a little:

Display Measurements:




So, about the same top and minimum brightness. And while they are usable, they are not among the best. 1,500 nits at max may give you trouble when you are out under the summer sun. 2 nits minimum is workable but not ideal when the lights are off (1 nit and below is optimal). 

While we do forgive those numbers to a midranger like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, we were hoping to get a slightly improved panel on the Phone (3). Well, we did... but with a huge emphasis of "slightly", less so on "improved".

For biometrics, we have optical fingerprint scanners on both here. Again, seemingly the same — they are not lightning fast like a Galaxy S25 ultrasonic, not so slow that you'd get annoyed.

Performance and Software

Different breeds of Dragons

Nothing says the Phone (3) is its first true flagship, which is a bit of an odd statement. A flagship product is the best or most mainstream one in a manufacturer's portfolio at any given time. It's not about how expensive or powerful it is — Samsung may have the Galaxy Z Fold series, but the S series is where the flagship phones are.

Anyway, I digress. The Phone (3) comes with a powerful chip, but not the top-tier one. The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is about as powerful as last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is not bad at all — great performance and great results across the board. And it's certainly much faster than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.  

Nothing Phone (3)Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Chip
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4		Chip
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Process
4 nm		Process
4 nm
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
16/512GB

UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/256GB

UFS 2.2 storage

While we are generally happy with the software optimizations and overall flow of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, but it's still an optimized midranger. You can catch apps installing slowly, or pictures taking a while to get processed, or other small hiccups. Plus, you won't get to run modern games at high details, if that's what you're into.

The Nothing Phone (3) is and feels levels above. Plus, the benchmarks show it:

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Nothing Phone(3)2165
Nothing Phone(3a)Pro1187
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Nothing Phone(3)6930
Nothing Phone(3a)Pro3311
View all


That's a huge leap, which only points to another burning issue within the smartphone world — how big the gap is between midrange and top-shelf chips. But that's a discussion for another time.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Nothing Phone(3)4111
Nothing Phone(3a)Pro1060
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Nothing Phone(3)3794
Nothing Phone(3a)Pro1054
View all

And here's all your gaming performance — in the Nothing Phone (3).

It's also worth noting that the Phone (3) comes with 256 GB of fast, UFS 4.0 storage. The Phone (3a) Pro has 256 GB, too, sure. But it's a UFS 2.2 chip — at least two generations old. Again, sure it works, but it's noticeably slower when downloading, installing, or accessing files.

Camera

Nothing-verse


Two eccentric phones, two triple camera modules arranged in peculiar ways — these phones are definitely fun to watch and examine at the very least. But how do they perform? The Nothing Phone (3) has 50 MP sensors under all four ot its cameras, the Phone (3a) Pro is almost there — only its ultra-wide lens has an 8 MP sensor. So, before looking at some photos, here's how they scored on our benchmark test:

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Nothing Phone (3) 135 147 79 20 25 24
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 135 148 77 19 28 24
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Nothing Phone (3) 135 123 65 15 24 19
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 135 122 68 17 24 13
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


Yeah, the results are very close. The Phone (3) may have slight improvements in detail sharpening, better-lit shadows, or HDR treatment to the photo. Mostly, the improvements are visible indoors.

Main Camera




Both phones deal pretty well, even with the sun blasting into their lenses. But the Phone (3) is a bit better at evening out dynamics and pulling colors out of shadows.


Indoors, we can see that the Nothing Phone (3) is much better at keeping high dynamics at bay and pull realistic color and skintone (if a bit saturated) from subjects. The Phone (3a) Pro is starting to wash out and lose it.

Zoom Quality



Zoom quality is comparable in terms of detail, but the Phone (3) is much better at taking brighter and more vivid zoomed photos.

Ultra-wide Camera



Again, slightly better dynamics, and details from the Phone (3).

Selfies



More Camera Samples



Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

The Phone (3) footage is more contrast-y and its microphone quality is definitely better here. Otherwise, we have similar levels of detail and stabilization.

Battery Life and Charging

Future tech, big cells


OK, the Nothing Phone (3) features a bigger, 5,150mAh battery made with Si-Carbon tech, whereas the Phone (3a) Pro has a 5,000 mAh Li-Poly cell. First of all, what does this mean for endurance:

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Nothing Phone (3)
5150 mAh
 6h 45min 14h 26min 10h 33min 9h 8min
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
5000 mAh
 7h 15min 16h 13min 10h 26min 11h 6min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Nothing Phone (3)
5150 mAh
 1h 1min Untested 62% Untested
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
5000 mAh
 0h 56min N/A 70% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Interrestingly, the Phone (3a) overperforms even on the browsing test, even if it has a slightly smaller battery. And, yes, it does get 2 extra hours on our gaming test, but hey — a much less powerful processor requres much less juice. Both phones are comparable on the video test.

But what do these numbers mean in general? Both are good for an active day — you can even forget to charge them and they will last through the night. A quick top-up in the morning and you are set. The Phone (3a) Pro does not support wireless charging, but the Phone (3) does.

As for the tech — Si-Carbon batteries are new and capable of packing more energy in smaller cells. Potential issue — they may have shorter overall lifespan, but we'll see.

Audio Quality and Haptics


Eh, not amazing sound from neither of those phones. They don't have a lot of bottom end, they are boxy and midrangey, a bit barky even. They work great for the built-in ringtones which have been designed around those speakers, and they are loud enough to wake you up, that's for sure. Not for music, but OK for podcasts or YouTube videos.

The haptics are amazing on both phones — quick, clicky, and responsive.

Specs Comparison


Here are some highlights, but you can also visit our full Nothing Phone (3) vs Phone (3a) Pro specs page:

Nothing Phone (3)Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Size and Weight
160.6 x 75.6 x 9 mm
218 g		Size and Weight
163.52 x 77.5 x 8.39 mm
211 g
Display
6.7-inch
OLED
120Hz		Display
6.8-inch
OLED
120Hz  
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4		Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Versions
12/256GB for $799		Versions
12/256GB for $459
Cameras
50MP main, f/1.7
50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
50MP 3X telephoto, f/2.7

50MP front 		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
50MP 3X telephoto, f/2.5

50MP front
Battery
5,150 mAh		Battery
5,000 mAh
Charging
65W wired
15W wireless		Charging
45W wired
No wireless

Which one should you buy?



The Nothing Phone (3) is certainly the more powerful phone, and will get more software support down the line, so there's arguments to be made for it. It's objectively the better phone, but at $800 — its price is getting up there. That, combined with the recent identity crysis and you may be feeling that you have no idea what you are "buying into".

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, on the other hand, is still a fantastic way into the ideology and experience of Nothing. You will get that mini Glyph to see what the hubbub is about (spoiler: mostly looks, but we like them!). You will get to see and experience the Nothing OS interface and the Essential Space. And you won't be out a lot of money for it.



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
