Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney calls Google practices "crazy" and says Apple "must be stopped"

Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple must be stopped and calls Google crazy





Epic has been battling Apple and Google for a long time

This action was found to be breaching the terms of the developer's contract with both Apple and Google. Cupertino quickly removed the game from the App Store, and no longer after, Fortnite was also removed from the Play Store. Actually, the app was found to be breaching the contract because both app stores take a 30% fee on purchases, and Epic tried to bypass this rule with an alternative payment system in Fortnite.









Epic currently has lawsuits against Apple and Google. The one with Apple had a ruling last month when judge Ivonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favor of Apple in nine out of ten counts on the lawsuit. On the other hand, Epic's legal filings on its Google lawsuit allege that Google had set up an internal task force to confront the issue of Fortnite bypassing the Play Store rules and guidelines.

