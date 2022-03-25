Epic vs Apple, here we go again: Apple states Epic's appeal won't stand

Epic vs Apple: the legal dispute is still going on

What is the Epic Games document all about, you may wonder. Well, the document is around 135 pages long, and it goes into detail about Epic's arguments and why the game maker lost nine out of the ten counts that were presented in court. Additionally, the document draws a comparison with Apple's own cross-appeal and claims that it was based on two legal errors surrounding the California Unfair Competition Law.









Epic vs Apple saga: how it all unfolded



Okay, in case you don't know what's happened exactly, here's a quick recap with a bit more details for you. First off, as we already mentioned, it all started back in 2020. What happened is that Epic Games' very popular game at the time, Fortnite, started suddenly to offer a separate payment system next to the normal way gamers could pay for Fortnite.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up