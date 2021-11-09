Early Black Friday deal makes the Fitbit Versa 2 one of the best budget smartwatches around

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That obviously means this year's best Fitbit Black Friday deals will include hefty discounts on a host of Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches released in previous years, and one of the greatest such offers seems to be available early.



Bargain hunters should waste no more time and pick up the Bargain hunters should waste no more time and pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 as soon as possible at a new record high markdown of $60.95 from a $179.95 MSRP.



Keep in mind that the battery life champion launched at an even higher $200 recommended price back in 2019, nowadays competing for the title of Keep in mind that the battery life champion launched at an even higher $200 recommended price back in 2019, nowadays competing for the title of best budget smartwatch rather than rivaling the premium Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.



That being said, the Versa 2 doesn't look half bad on the outside while packing a more than decent slew of sensors on the inside. We're talking 24/7 heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen saturation, daily stress, menstrual health, and real-time pace and distance monitoring (among others), all topped with up to 50M water resistance and an endurance rating of more than six days between charges.





Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't have all of the Fitbit Versa 2 versions on sale at the aforementioned discount, but at least if you hurry, you can choose from black/carbon, petal/copper rose, and stone/mist grey color combinations at new all-time low prices.





Even though it's clearly a little early for such predictions, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if this ends up being one of the overall best Black Friday smartwatch deals of the season. In other words, there's probably no point in waiting if you're after a fitness and health-centric wearable device with a decidedly attractive design and great price this Christmas.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up