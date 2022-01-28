Notification Center

Three of the best Fitbit devices around are on sale at great prices for Valentine's Day

Adrian Diaconescu
Three of the best Fitbit devices around are on sale at great prices for Valentine's Day
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you can... probably think of many better ways to show a special someone how much you care about them than gifting them a fitness tracker. 

Of course, today's most advanced wearable devices are capable of keeping a much closer eye on a significantly larger number of health and wellness components than one would have imagined just a few years back, making any opportunity to save big on a popular Fitbit, for instance, a great opportunity.

Whether you're looking to buy a Fitbit Charge 5, Sense, or Versa 2 for yourself or your better half, right now is an ideal time to visit Amazon.com and do precisely that. 

The Charge 5 is undoubtedly the headliner of this presumably limited-time sale, falling to a new record low price after a $60 markdown from $179.95. You can choose from three different color combinations, all of which were previously discounted by no more than 50 bucks (yes, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021).

Unveiled just around five months ago, this is unsurprisingly the most feature-packed (and handsomest) member of the best-selling Fitbit Charge family yet, rocking a color touchscreen, standalone GPS connectivity, sleep and stress tracking technology, blood oxygen and ECG monitoring, and incredibly enough, up to seven days of battery life as well.

You almost can't do better than this bad boy, which is arguably the overall best fitness tracker available in 2022, unless, of course, you want a full-fledged smartwatch.

2020's Fitbit Sense basically includes all of the Charge 5's features, sensors, and health monitoring tools in a bigger body, with a sharper screen in tow, as well as music storage and many extra apps supported for an added touch of functionality and versatility.

Normally priced at $300, this Android and iOS-compatible Apple Watch alternative is currently sold for a cool $100 less than that, matching many previous Amazon deals offered before, during, and after 2021's Black Friday celebrations.

Last but not necessarily least, the even older Fitbit Versa 2 can still be a decent budget-friendly Sense alternative at $60 slashed off its already reasonable $179 list price. This thing does cut a few functionality corners, though, lacking important tools like ECG or stress management while offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and a built-in SpO2 sensor.

It's unclear if all these deals will last until February 14, so Valentine's Day shoppers favoring technology over candlelit dinners and flowers may want to hurry.

