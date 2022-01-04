Notification Center

Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now

Mariyan Slavov
By
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
We’re into the year 2022 now, and it’s time to start delivering on those new year’s resolutions. If you want to be more active during 2022, there’s a way to do it easily, and get yourself a motivational gift at the same time.

The latest model in Fitbit’s portfolio - the Fitbit Sense - is down 33% on Amazon for a limited time. The list price of the Sense is $299 but you can get it with $100 off if you act fast. This smartwatch follows the design language of its predecessors while adding a couple of new tricks up its sleeve.

The Sense comes with some similarities to the Versa 2 - you’ve got the same bright and clear 1.58-inch 336×336 OLED display, a PurePulse 2.0 heart tracking, an SP02 sensor, GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, a dedicated microphone, and speaker, and 50M water resistance.

Thanks to the aforementioned upgrades, the Sense can measure your body temperature, stress levels, and take your pulse much more accurately. It’s also very stylish and sleek and you can have it in various different color combinations - Sage Gray/Silver, White/Gold, and Carbon/Graphite. All the color variants are discounted, so shop away!

