Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
The latest model in Fitbit’s portfolio - the Fitbit Sense - is down 33% on Amazon for a limited time. The list price of the Sense is $299 but you can get it with $100 off if you act fast. This smartwatch follows the design language of its predecessors while adding a couple of new tricks up its sleeve.
The Sense comes with some similarities to the Versa 2 - you’ve got the same bright and clear 1.58-inch 336×336 OLED display, a PurePulse 2.0 heart tracking, an SP02 sensor, GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, a dedicated microphone, and speaker, and 50M water resistance.
