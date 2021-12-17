Catch this Fitbit Charge 5 deal for $50 less than its original price

Grab the Fitbit Charge 5 with the amazing offer here:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

If you think you have already missed the deadline for buying gifts and grabbing awesome offers on gadgets, don’t fret! There is still an abundance of last-minute deals going live every day, and some of them are not to be missed.In this case, we are talking about one of Fitbit’s fitness trackers—the Fitbit Charge 5. Fitbit is a household name by this point, especially when it comes to fitness trackers. The company was founded on the belief that it is important to focus on fitness as a tool to stay healthy, and it shows in its products.The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best, top-notch fitness trackers the company has to offer. It comes equipped with a clear-to-view OLED display, which is probably one of the main reasons the Charge 5 can last up to 7 days before needing a recharge. Even more, it comes with dust and water resistance, able to withstand depths of up to 164 feet.Additionally, the Fitbit Charge 5 comes with all other kinds of conveniences found in wearable trackers and smartwatches, such as contactless payment, and an Sp02 sensor to read your blood oxygen. Of course, there is a heart rate monitor and accelerometer included, but there is even a Temperature sensor.There is also GPS onboard, giving you the ability to track your runs and other types of exercise. You can observe a bunch of other measurements as well, like how active you’ve been overall, your burned calories, pace, route, and more.If you want to get a better view of your sleep quality, that’s also possible. In that regard, there is also the option to use a silent alarm, meaning the Charge 5 will wake you up via vibration rather than sound.The Charge 5 from Fitbit has a truly minimal and slick design. It comes in Graphite (Black), Lunar White, or Steel Blue, all of which are currently at the same discount both on Amazon and BestBuy.