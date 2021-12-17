Catch this Fitbit Charge 5 deal for $50 less than its original price

Catch this Fitbit Charge 5 deal for $50 less than its original price0
In this case, we are talking about one of Fitbit’s fitness trackers—the Fitbit Charge 5. Fitbit is a household name by this point, especially when it comes to fitness trackers. The company was founded on the belief that it is important to focus on fitness as a tool to stay healthy, and it shows in its products.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best, top-notch fitness trackers the company has to offer. It comes equipped with a clear-to-view OLED display, which is probably one of the main reasons the Charge 5 can last up to 7 days before needing a recharge. Even more, it comes with dust and water resistance, able to withstand depths of up to 164 feet.
Additionally, the Fitbit Charge 5 comes with all other kinds of conveniences found in wearable trackers and smartwatches, such as contactless payment, and an Sp02 sensor to read your blood oxygen. Of course, there is a heart rate monitor and accelerometer included, but there is even a Temperature sensor.
If you want to get a better view of your sleep quality, that’s also possible. In that regard, there is also the option to use a silent alarm, meaning the Charge 5 will wake you up via vibration rather than sound.
The Charge 5 from Fitbit has a truly minimal and slick design. It comes in Graphite (Black), Lunar White, or Steel Blue, all of which are currently at the same discount both on Amazon and BestBuy.