Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line

Samsung's 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset could be unveiled soon says tipster







Both the A14 Bionic and the Exynos 2100 will be manufactured using the 5nm process which means that more transistors will fit inside a square mm allowing for greater performance and improved energy consumption. Like the Exynos 2100, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset will be manufactured by Samsung Foundry using the 5nm process node. We could see the new Snapdragon flagship chip unveiled in December during the Snapdragon Summit.









The tipster also said in his tweet that the Exynos 2100 should be "way better" than the Exynos 990. Considering that the latter was manufactured using the 7nm EUV process (EUV is a technique used to mark wafers with very thin ultraviolet beams allowing more transistors to be placed inside a chip) compared to the more powerful and energy-efficient 5nm Exynos 2100, this is pretty much a sure thing.









The Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 875 will both be found in consumer devices starting early next year. The A14 Bionic, which Apple already introduced when it unveiled the fourth-generation iPad Air last month, could be in consumers' hands as soon as later this month as the chip will power both the aforementioned tablet and the 2020 iPhone models, both of which are expected to be released later this month. Another 5nm chip manufactured by TSMC this year is Huawei's Kirin 9000 chipset. The chip will power the Huawei Mate 40 line and the Huawei Mate X2 foldable model. But due to a change in U.S. export regulations, Huawei can no longer get deliveries of this chip sent to it by the foundry. The Chinese manufacturer has been building up a stockpile of Kirin 9000 chips that it will be able to use until the inventory is all gone.





So how will the Exynos 2100 compare with the Snapdragon 875? Both 5nm chipsets, as we pointed out, will be manufactured by Samsung, but Twitter tipster Ice Universe said back in August that while Samsung will close the gap, the Snapdragon 875 will still be the superior chip (note that the Exynos 1000 is a rumored name for the same chip that we are calling the Exynos 2100). While Samsung is moving to AMD for the GPU on its new component, Qualcomm is debuting the 7 series for the Adreno GPU found inside the Snapdragon 875.







