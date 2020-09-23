Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung Processors

Promising Galaxy S21+ battery picture and specs benchmark leak

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 23, 2020, 10:28 AM
Promising Galaxy S21+ battery picture and specs benchmark leak
Just as previously rumored, the middle child in the Samsung Galaxy S21 family - the S21+, or whatever Samsung calls it - may have a larger battery than its predecessor the S20+. The reports so far have been pegging a 4800mAh battery for the S21+, compared to a 4500mAh one on the S20+ (the same capacity is in the Note 20 Ultra).

Lo and behold, a battery certification picture from the respective Korean agency has been unearthed by Mysmartprice, and it brings us another tangential confirmation that the EB-BG996ABY (for SM-G996, or the S21+), will indeed house a larger capacity than the EB-BG986ABY battery of the S20+.


Unfortunately, the same certification filings reveal that the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will have the same 4000mAh and 5000mAh capacities as their predecessors. The S21, however, is expected to land with a 1080p display, so not all is lost in terms of a battery life bump for the series as a whole, given that they will also carry new chipsets.


Samsung Galaxy S21 benchmark


One of those chipsets, the rumored Exynos 2100, has leaked on Geekbench, tips Galaxyclub, carrying a respectable single score in a device denoted as Samsung SM-G996B. Guess who that is? The global Galaxy S21+ version, of course, and the new Exynos is most likely made with the same 5nm process that the new Apple A14, and the upcoming Snapdragon 875, are made.

This supposes a more frugal power draw, and, coupled with the eventual LTPO adaptive refresh display technology that Samsung will put on the S21 series, like it did on the Note 20 Ultra, may bring a significant boost to the S21+ model's battery life. 

The phone is also listed with 8GB of RAM, and the peak processing speed is given as 2.2GHz, although we'd expect this to be an early engineering version, so we wouldn't put much weight into one early benchmark for the S21+ performance just yet.

Related phones

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless