Promising Galaxy S21+ battery picture and specs benchmark leak





Lo and behold, a battery certification picture from the respective Korean agency has been unearthed by Mysmartprice , and it brings us another tangential confirmation that the EB-BG996ABY (for SM-G996, or the S21+), will indeed house a larger capacity than the EB-BG986ABY battery of the S20+.









Unfortunately, the same certification filings reveal that the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will have the same 4000mAh and 5000mAh capacities as their predecessors. The S21, however, is expected to land with a 1080p display, so not all is lost in terms of a battery life bump for the series as a whole, given that they will also carry new chipsets.









Samsung Galaxy S21 benchmark









This supposes a more frugal power draw, and, coupled with the eventual LTPO adaptive refresh display technology that Samsung will put on the S21 series, like it did on the Note 20 Ultra, may bring a significant boost to the S21+ model's battery life.





The phone is also listed with 8GB of RAM, and the peak processing speed is given as 2.2GHz, although we'd expect this to be an early engineering version, so we wouldn't put much weight into one early benchmark for the S21+ performance just yet.



