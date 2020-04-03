Samsung’s Exynos team “humiliated” by the decision to sell Snapdragon Galaxy S20s in South Korea
Reports coming from the far East country that reached us via SamMobile state that Samsung’s chip division felt “humiliated” by the executives’ decision to ship Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S20 phones in their own country. The team even tried to talk the bosses out of it but were ultimately unsuccessful. According to the report, the Exynos 990 didn’t meet the performance expectations of the higher-ups.
And while we sympathize with the feelings of Samsung’s engineers, there’s another question that arises from that decision: why is it okay for some users to get the subpar chip and not okay for others? Smartphones in Europe often cost more than they do in the States, yet Samsung is basically admitting it’s okay with selling customers there inferior products.
Fans of the brand are understandably upset and have even started a petition asking Samsung to stop selling flagship phones with Exynos chips. The petition will hardly have an effect but if people vote with their wallets and skip buying the Exynos S20 models, then Samsung might reconsider next year.