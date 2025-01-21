Score 31% off the fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 with this splendid sale
Are you a JBL portable audio fan? In that case, you might want to check out Woot's excellent Flip 6 promo. The unit is currently discounted by a sweet 31%, which brings it down to $89.95 from $129.95. We're talking a brand-new model, too, one that's available in multiple colorways!
As you might know, Cyber Monday saw the JBL Flip 6 at even lower prices. In December, you could buy a model for 36% off. Truth be told, it's highly unlikely for this promo to go live on Amazon again any time soon, so Woot's promo is absolutely the one to pick right now.
This puppy is among the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market. It promises fantastic audio that should satisfy casual users, emphasizing bass. You might notice the highs aren't reproduced in a super-crisp way, but that's also the case with many other options on the market. Moreover, the device offers some EQ customizations and stereo sound (available only when you connect two speakers of the same generation).
Ultimately, the JBL Flip 6 is a top choice, offering great audio in compact packaging. And now that it's available at one of its best prices, the unit provides way more value for money. If you feel tempted, go ahead and get one at Woot. The merchant claims it'll keep the promo until February 1 at 11:59 PM CT, but it might expire sooner.
We checked other retailers and can confirm that the Amazon-owned seller has the best markdown on this portable Bluetooth speaker right now. That said, the unit arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of a full year of JBL's warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, head over to Walmart, where you can buy the device for a slightly higher price—$95—which saves you $35.
On top of that, the Flip 6 features an IP67 rating, making it well-suited for outdoor music getaways. In terms of battery life, it promises up to 12 hours of continuous playback. As you might know, listening at higher volumes decreases the overall playtime.
