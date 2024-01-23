Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design

Samsung Android Processors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design
Samsung has done such a great job with the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) that it has gone head-to-head with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP on some benchmark tests. Seeing that the Exynos 2400 SoC might have wiped clear the reputation of the Exynos line, it appears that Samsung is keeping the Deca-core build of the Exynos 2400 chipset for the Exynos 2500.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now!

Samsung Galaxy S24 series SAVE up to $990

During the pre-order period! $750 Enhanced trade-in, $100 in Samsung Store credit, and a FREE storage upgrade! The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, the new zoom camera, all models get Galaxy AI, ProVisual Engine.
Trade-in
Buy at Samsung

A leaked slide from last October for Samsung's "Dream chip," AKA the Exynos 2500 AP, indicates that it will be the first chip to be built using Samsung Foundry's second-generation 3nm (3nm GAP/SF3) process. Samsung uses Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors for its 3nm production and this covers all four sides of the channel limiting current leaks and increasing the drive current. TSMC won't be using GAA until it starts its 2nm production and this gives Samsung Foundry a slight edge at 3nm over the world's largest foundry.

"X" leaker @OreXda (via SamMobile) leaked the aforementioned slide of the Exynos 2500 SoC which shows that it will feature one Cortex-X5 Prime core clocked at 3.2-3.3GHz. The chipset will also be equipped with three Cortex-A730 Performance CPU cores running at 2.3GHz-2.5GHz, two more Cortex-A730 Performance CPU cores running at an unknown slower clock speed, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores.

Leaked slide shows off specs for the Deca-core Exynos 2500 AP - Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design
Leaked slide shows off specs for the Deca-core Exynos 2500 AP

The Exynos 2500's chief competitor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, will be using Qualcomm's new Oryon cores, and a recent engineering sample managed to deliver some impressive numbers while running Genshin Impact for 45 minutes at a 1080p resolution with a 60fps frame rate. MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC could be the most powerful of all with three Cortex-X5 cores and five Cortex Performance cores. Once again, MediaTek is willing to have its flagship chipset go without any low power Efficiency cores.

Samsung has to be very encouraged with the benchmark scores of the Exynos 2400 chipset which is currently powering the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in most markets outside of the U.S. and China. Previous Exynos APs earned a reputation for running hot. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP is running the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the U.S. and China.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Latest News

Is your iPhone or iPad stuck on the Apple logo? This is what you need to do
Is your iPhone or iPad stuck on the Apple logo? This is what you need to do
OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts
OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts
T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
Google Maps will now give you more information about restaurant dishes found in the app
Google Maps will now give you more information about restaurant dishes found in the app
OnePlus 12R unveiled: a performance powerhouse with unmatched features
OnePlus 12R unveiled: a performance powerhouse with unmatched features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless