Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design
Samsung has done such a great job with the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) that it has gone head-to-head with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP on some benchmark tests. Seeing that the Exynos 2400 SoC might have wiped clear the reputation of the Exynos line, it appears that Samsung is keeping the Deca-core build of the Exynos 2400 chipset for the Exynos 2500.
A leaked slide from last October for Samsung's "Dream chip," AKA the Exynos 2500 AP, indicates that it will be the first chip to be built using Samsung Foundry's second-generation 3nm (3nm GAP/SF3) process. Samsung uses Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors for its 3nm production and this covers all four sides of the channel limiting current leaks and increasing the drive current. TSMC won't be using GAA until it starts its 2nm production and this gives Samsung Foundry a slight edge at 3nm over the world's largest foundry.
"X" leaker @OreXda (via SamMobile) leaked the aforementioned slide of the Exynos 2500 SoC which shows that it will feature one Cortex-X5 Prime core clocked at 3.2-3.3GHz. The chipset will also be equipped with three Cortex-A730 Performance CPU cores running at 2.3GHz-2.5GHz, two more Cortex-A730 Performance CPU cores running at an unknown slower clock speed, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores.
Leaked slide shows off specs for the Deca-core Exynos 2500 AP
The Exynos 2500's chief competitor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, will be using Qualcomm's new Oryon cores, and a recent engineering sample managed to deliver some impressive numbers while running Genshin Impact for 45 minutes at a 1080p resolution with a 60fps frame rate. MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC could be the most powerful of all with three Cortex-X5 cores and five Cortex Performance cores. Once again, MediaTek is willing to have its flagship chipset go without any low power Efficiency cores.
Samsung has to be very encouraged with the benchmark scores of the Exynos 2400 chipset which is currently powering the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in most markets outside of the U.S. and China. Previous Exynos APs earned a reputation for running hot. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP is running the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the U.S. and China.
